Pastor leaves toddler alone in car while he drinks at bar

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Alabama pastor is facing multiple charges after police say he left a young child alone in a car while he drank at a bar.

John Frank Gibson, an associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Dothan, was arrested early Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to Dothan police.

Lt. Scott Owens with the Dothan Police Department told WDHN that officers were called around 2 a.m. to a bar in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle in Dothan after witnesses reported seeing a man leaving the young child alone in the SUV, strapped into a car seat, and then proceed to drink inside the bar.

By the time officers arrived, Gibson had already left the bar and had reportedly driven across the parking lot to a nearby 24-hour restaurant, again leaving the child alone in the car while he went inside to eat, police said.

open image in gallery John Frank Gibson was the associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Dothan until he resigned after his arrest ( Dothan Police Department )

Officers found the child in the SUV and took Gibson into custody inside the restaurant.

The child was evaluated by first responders and appeared to be unharmed, authorities said. The Alabama Department of Human Resources took the child into protective custody until family members could arrive.

Police have not said how long the child was left unattended, but Lt. Owens emphasized that a child of that age should never be left alone in a vehicle.

First Baptist Church of Dothan confirmed Gibson has since resigned from his position as Associate Minister of Families.

In a statement, church leaders said the incident occurred during Gibson’s personal time and did not involve any children from the church’s ministry.

“We are in prayer for all involved and are grateful for the law enforcement personnel who help keep our community safe every day,” the statement read. “First Baptist Church of Dothan takes very seriously our responsibility as followers of Christ to obey the law and promote safety.”