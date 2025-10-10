The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A manhunt for Malibu’s most wanted alleged thief continues, with a fellow adult star accusing her of stealing from him.

Adva Lavie, who claims to be the first-ever top Israeli OnlyFans model, has also been accused of dating older men so she can later burglarize their homes.

According to a press release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, she has allegedly victimized at least 10 men in Malibu and LA County.

The sheriff’s office claimed that she would pose as a “companion” or a “girlfriend” before taking items from their homes.

Lavie was also accused by Michael Sartain, host of a podcast named Access Vegas, of stealing from his guests during the 2024 election night episode of his show.

Sartain claims that Lavie, known for driving a black Porsche SUV, went into the greenroom and stole credit cards from the purses of all of the female panellists.

open image in gallery Adva Lavie dated older men to burgle their homes, California cops say ( Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department )

“She got up at the 45-minute mark, and she was gone for 45 minutes and just went through everyone’s bag,” he told KTLA.

Eden Lynn, who was in the studio that evening, claimed that she knew that Lavie stole her cards because charges to her account were booked under the name Mia Ventura, one of Lavie’s aliases.

“I got in contact with the salon and the stylist she booked with, and they gave me the name it was put under,” Lynn told KTLA. “She sent shots of the consultation FaceTime she did with her and the receipts and text messages.”

Meanwhile, Codey Steele, an adult film star, also told KTLA that Lavie robbed him and his colleagues while staying with them at an Airbnb in France.

Lynn has not been publicly charged with any crime by the LA County Sheriff’s Department. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said that the allegations were “all new” to her and suggested that she was the victim of a conspiracy.

“I think when you probably hang out with someone really powerful and someone really connected, if you p**s them off, it's problematic because they can really f*** you over,” she said.

Lavie has been featured in Penthouse, a pornographic magazine, and appears in OnlyFans videos under her Mia Ventura alias.

open image in gallery Authorities say Lavie, who also goes by Mia Ventura Shoshana and Shana, drives a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan ( Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department )

Described as a “mesmerizing” woman by Penthouse, she was featured as the magazine’s “Pet of the Month” in July 2023.

“No matter where she lands, this beauty is sure to find herself surrounded by adoring fans,” a biography on Penthouse.com reads.

Social media firm Clubhouse Media Group confirmed in 2022 that Lavie had joined its HoneyDrip platform, which “allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content,” according to a press release.

The press release also said that Lavie served in the Israeli Defence Forces for two years before later working as a flight attendant on an Israeli airline.

After being laid off during the COVID pandemic, she gained a large social media following and became a model “despite disappointment from friends and family due to religious beliefs,” the press release read.

"I consider myself a creative artist and HoneyDrip.com allows me to take this passion of mine in any direction I choose,” Lavie was quoted in the press release. “Never be scared or ashamed, feel empowered and free."