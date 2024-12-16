The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An unidentified juvenile shooter has killed at least two people and injured six others at a private K-12 school in Madison, Wisconsin.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School around 11 a.m. The suspected shooter is believed to be a “juvenile” student at the school who died by suicide, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said on Monday afternoon. At least six people have been taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

“I’m asking everyone to send your heartfelt wishes and prayers, and thoughts, yet again, to a community — but this time it’s my community,” Barnes told reporters.

There is no longer a threat to the area, officials said.

Emergency vehicles pictured outside of the SSM Health clinic in Madison, Wisconsin, where parents are being reunified with children after a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School ( AP )

Who is the suspected shooter?

Police have yet to reveal the suspected “juvenile” shooter’s name, exact age or any other identifying details.

Did the suspected shooter attend the school?

Chief Barnes revealed the suspected shooter is believed to have attended Abundant Life Christian School.

The private school, founded in 1978, has roughly 400 students. The school’s website describes it as “a community Christian school with the vision of providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for families in the greater Dane County area.”

Who are the victims?

Police have yet to release any details on the two people killed and others injured in the Monday morning shooting.

“I’m not going to give any information about who the victims are, whether they’re students, staff or parents, because we need to make sure that we can notify people,” Barnes told reporters.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org.