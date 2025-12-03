The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Thieves have stolen almost $2 million in merchandise from a men’s boutique in New York City that’s popular with celebrities such as rapper Drake and actor Mark Wahlberg, according to reports.

4G Seller, located in the SoHo neighborhood, was burglarized early Monday morning by four suspects, who later fled in a sedan, a New York City Police Department spokesperson told NBC News.

"Two guys brought a ladder, their own ladder. They came up the fire escape, threw a brick through this window here. They came in and knew exact the pieces they were looking for," 4G seller brand ambassador Tommy Macari told NBC 4 New York.

In the roughly four minutes that the thieves were inside the store, they stole “all the jeans which are the most valuable,” Macari said. One of pairs of jeans stolen reportedly once belonged to singer Lenny Kravitz.

Macari said the store’s owner, Vincent Ferraro, has sold some pairs of jeans “upwards of $90,000, $150,000.” Ferraro finds rare pre-worn pieces of clothing and resells them to clients such as Kansas City Chiefs tight-end and Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce.

open image in gallery Thieves have stolen almost $2 million in merchandise from a men’s boutique in New York City, according to reports ( Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS )

Some reports, citing the store’s owner, said nearly $2 million worth of goods were stolen, but other outlets say police estimate about $1 million in merchandise was taken.

The brand ambassador gave WABC more details about the suspects.

"We got an alarm alert and looked at the cameras and there were two guys in here, masked up, in construction crew outfits, headlamps,” he said.

No one has been arrested for the burglary as of Tuesday. The Independent has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

open image in gallery Celebrities such as rapper Drake, actor Mark Wahlberg and football star Travis Kelce are reportedly clients at the high-end boutique ( Mark Blinch/Getty Images )

Guy Story, who lives in an apartment above the boutique, said he and his wife were “awakened by a crashing sound” around 4 a.m.

"We didn't know what it was. And then some other noises, which were also unfamiliar,” he told NBC News.

Given the uniqueness of the stolen merchandise, there is hope that the clothing will be found.

"People wear these clothes to be seen in it. And, you know, if you're seen in a one-of-one piece, we're going to figure it out," Macari said.