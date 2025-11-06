Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Wahlberg’s 15-year-old daughter, Grace, has opened up about getting injured as she took part in an equestrian competition.

The Play Dirty actor’s teenager shared a series of photos on Instagram earlier this week of her lying in a hospital bed with a sling on her arm, followed by images of her riding a horse in a competition.

The social media post concluded with an image of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans extending his arms up in victory.

“No pressure we will be back,” she captioned the post as her father — who also shares Ella, 22, Michael, 19, and Brendan, 17 with his wife Rhea Durham — commented with a series of praying and sad face emojis.

The youngest Wahlberg child remained hopeful amid her recovery as she continued to post photos on Instagram with her horses.

The actor commented with a series of praying and sad face emojis ( Getty Images )

“Tippy Z puts in multiple clear rounds in the 1.35/1.40 $25,000 platinum jumper championship to finish up 7th individually,” she gushed in a subsequent Instagram post. “Thank you queen Tipp.”

She also posted a photo with her and her horse, Special, with the caption reading, “Special couldnt be anymore special. wishing i could be in the ring with him.”

The Ted actor has previously praised how passionate his youngest daughter is, “the most disciplined” in their house.

Speaking to E! News in 2023, he said, “My daughter — believe it or not — is more disciplined than me.”

“I didn’t adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s, and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian,” he continued in the article.

The Uncharted star’s daughter, Grace, has already set a rigid schedule for herself two years ago. According to her father, being a competitive horseback rider brings about a great deal of stress.

“I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I’ve ever had,” he noted. “It’s nothing like watching my daughter on a horse.” On top of that, there’s a financial burden as well. Wahlberg considers this sport to be the most “expensive” hobby.

Wahlberg previously expressed how similar he and Grace were, admitting she was the most like him out of all his children.

Speaking to Today in June 2023, he proclaimed: “She’s doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think: ‘Well, we’ve got to start doing something because she’s got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it.’ And she’s doing the work.”