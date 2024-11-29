Costco organic eggs recalled over concerns of salmonella contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than 10,000 retail units of organic eggs at US Costcos are being recalled due to salmonella concerns.

Approximately 10,800 retail units of organic, pasture-rasied eggs in 24-count cartons using the Kirkland Signature branding have been recalled from Costco stores across the South.

The eggs are being recalled by Handsome Brook Farms in New York, according to a US Food and Drug Administration press release.

The cartons included in the recall were sold at 25 Costco stores located in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning on November 22, according to the FDA.

More than 10,000 eggs have been recaleld from Costco stores across the south. ( (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) )

Units with Julian code 327 and a "use by" date of January 5, 2025 are included under the recall.

The recall was launched after officials at Handsome Brook determined that eggs not meant for delivery to markets had accidentally been packaged and distributed to retailers, according to the FDA.

The press statement advised that retraining and supply chain controls were being initiated to help prevent future incidents.

No known illnesses have been connected to the affected products.

Consumers who are in possession of one of the affected cartons should return the eggs to their local Costco store to receive a full refund, or dispose of the eggs.

Chicken and other live poultry can carry salmonella, a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea, and stomach cramps, and can lead to other, more serious health problems, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Salmonella can spread from bacteria-carrying birds to their eggs, which is why eating raw or undercooked eggs can make people sick.

Improper handling of the eggs can also lead to contaminatoin with various form of bacteria.

Chicken eggs have tiny pores on their shells, and if they come into contact with bird droppings, for example, the shells can pick up the bacteria, and potentially pass it along to humans.

Eggs sold at grocery stores have been washed and are typically safe for handling.

The best way to fight potential salmonella contamination from eggs is to keep them refrigerated at 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4C) or cooler, cook them and do not consume them raw, and to use soap and water to wash hands before and after preparation.