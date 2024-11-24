Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix a problem that can cause loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recalls cover more than 145,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles including the 2022 through 2024 Ioniq 5, the 2023 through 2025 Ioniq 6, GV60 and GV70, and the 2023 and 2024 G80.

Hyundai is recalling certain electric vehicles because the “Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency estimated that 145,235 vehicles were affected.

Dealers will inspect and replace the ICCU and its fuse, as necessary, free of charge, NHTSA said.

This recall expands on a previous one. Even if those vehicles were previously repaired, they “will need to have the new remedy completed,” the agency said.

Hyundai vehicles were not the only cars affected. Kia, which is partly owned by Hyundai, is also issuing recalls.

This recall includes nearly 63,000 Kia EV 6 vehicles from 2022 through 2024. Around 1 percent of cars are estimated to have the defect, according to the NHTSA recall report.

The affiliated Korean automakers say in government documents that a transistor in a charging control unit can be damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery.

“If the driver ignores the warnings associated with the discharging battery condition and continues to operate the vehicle in a reduced power mode, the vehicle may eventually experience a complete loss of motive power,” the agency added.

Dealers will inspect and replace the control unit and a fuse if needed. They also will update software. Owners whose vehicles were recalled earlier this year to fix the same problem will have to visit their dealer again, according to the agency.

Owners will be notified by letter in December and January.