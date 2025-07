Pro-Palestinian protesters expelled from Columbia University

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Columbia University has announced disciplinary action against students who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The protests included one inside the Ivy League school’s main library before final exams in May and an encampment during alumni weekend in 2024.

A student activist group said that nearly 80 students were told they have been suspended for one to three years, or expelled.

Columbia confirmed sanctions issued by a university judicial board also include probation and degree revocations.

The move comes as the Manhattan university is negotiating with President Donald Trump's administration to restore $400 million in federal funding.

The administration pulled the funding, cancelling grants and contracts, in March because of what it described as the university's "failure to squelch antisemitism on campus" during the Israel-Hamas war that began in October 2023.

open image in gallery A group of protesters in support of Palestinians march away from Columbia University on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 ( AP )

Columbia has since agreed to a series of demands laid out by the Republican administration, including overhauling the university’s student disciplinary process and adopting a new definition of antisemitism.

“Our institution must focus on delivering on its academic mission for our community,” the university said Tuesday.

“And to create a thriving academic community, there must be respect for each other and the institution’s fundamental work, policies, and rules.

“Disruptions to academic activities are in violation of university policies and rules, and such violations will necessarily generate consequences.”

It did not disclose the names of the students who were disciplined.

In May, Columbia said it would lay off nearly 180 staffers and scale back research in response to the loss of funding.

open image in gallery Protesters gather across the street from the main gates of Columbia University on May 21 ( AP )

Those receiving non-renewal or termination notices represent about 20 per cent of the employees funded in some manner by the terminated federal grants, the university said.

A student activist group said the newly announced disciplinary action exceeds sentencing precedent for prior protests.

Suspended students will be required to submit apologies in order to be allowed back on campus or face expulsion, the group said, something some students will refuse to do.

“We will not be deterred. We are committed to the struggle for Palestinian liberation,” Columbia University Apartheid Divest said in a statement.

open image in gallery Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil was detained in March and is now suing the Trump administration ( AP )

Columbia was at the forefront of U.S. campus protests over the war in spring 2024. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment and seized a campus building in April, leading to dozens of arrests and inspiring a wave of similar protests nationally.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has cut funding to several top U.S. universities he viewed as too tolerant of antisemitism.

The administration has also cracked down on individual student protesters.

Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, a legal U.S. resident with no criminal record, was detained in March over his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

He is now suing the Trump administration, alleging he was falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted and smeared as an antisemite.