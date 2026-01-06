Rebel violence in Colombia forces more than 300 to flee amid rising tensions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 300 people have sought refuge in Cúcuta, a city near Colombia’s border with Venezuela, after fleeing fighting by rebel groups in the volatile Catatumbo region. The city was already bracing for a potential influx of displaced individuals.

Colombia’s Human Rights Ombudswoman, Iris Marín, confirmed the displacement on X on Monday night, stating the individuals originated from Tibu and El Tarra, where clashes erupted in December.

The government had deployed tanks and troops to Cúcuta on Saturday, following a U.S. raid in neighboring Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

The Catatumbo region, a significant coca-producing area, has long been a battleground for drug traffickers and various rebel groups vying for control.

“Once again we call on rebel groups to cease combat and leave the civilian population out of the conflict,” Marín wrote.

Last year, more than 56,000 people were displaced from Catatumbo, a large region that straddles the border with Venezuela, and at least 80 were killed, as the National Liberation Army waged an offensive against a rival group known as the FARC-EMC.

The humanitarian crisis prompted Colombia’s government to suspend peace talks with the National Liberation Army that began in 2022.

Colombian officials have said the country is preparing for a potential wave of Venezuelan refugees, though that has not materialized so far, as the situation in Venezuela appears to have stabilized, with Maduro’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez now sworn in as interim leader.

On Tuesday, Gloria Arriero, the director of Colombia’s National Immigration Service, said that foot traffic along the border has not changed significantly since the attack on Venezuela, with approximately 60,000 people entering Cúcuta and leaving the city each day.

“We feel calm, because the flows of people have not augmented,” Arriero said at a news conference.