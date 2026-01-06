Venezuela latest: Trump claims opposition leader Machado ‘doesn’t have the respect’ to lead country as she vows to return
President Trump said the White House needs to ‘fix’ Venezuela before allowing country to hold elections
President Donald Trump has claimed that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado doesn't have the "respect" or "support" to lead as she vowed to return to the country after the U.S. toppled authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro.
“I'm planning to go back to Venezuela as soon as possible," Machado, who is still in Norway after escaping Venezuela to collect the Nobel Peace Prize last month, told Fox News on Monday evening.
Machado said the transition of power “should move forward” and called for “free and fair elections” to be held.
But Trump has rejected plans for an election in the next 30 days, saying: "We have to fix the country first."
This past weekend, the president also shared his belief that Machado doesn't have the ability to lead the destabilized nation.
“She doesn’t have the support within, or the respect within, the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect," Trump said.
Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug charges in New York court Monday, claiming he was “kidnapped” and that he is a “prisoner of war.”
Meanwhile, Trump has suggested the U.S. government could reimburse oil companies for expanding operations in Venezuela in under 18 months.
Trump suggests US could launch second attack on Venezuela if government doesn't cooperate
President Trump warned that the U.S. could launch a second attack on Venezuela if newly worn in President Delcy Rodríguez does not cooperate.
In fact, the Republican president told NBC News on Monday that he initially thought American forces would be sent in again by now.
"We’re prepared to do it," he said. "We anticipated doing it, actually."
Trump also stated that the South American nation will not hold elections in the near future.
"We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote," Trump said about the possibility of a vote in the next 30 days. "No, it’s going to take a period of time. We have — we have to nurse the country back to health."
Trump further expressed that the U.S. is not at war with Venezuela.
"No, we’re not," Trump said. "We’re at war with people that sell drugs. We’re at war with people that empty their prisons into our country and empty their drug addicts and empty their mental institutions into our country."
Bernie Sanders outlines reasons U.S. attack on Venezuela was 'very wrong'
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders outlined why he believes the U.S. attack on Venezuela, which included the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, was “very wrong.”
In a January 5 post on X, Sanders called it “illegal and unconstitutional,” and said, “it will make the world less safe.”
He provided four other reasons, including that the U.S. military operation constitutes “blatant imperialism.”
NEWS ANALYSIS | What is the Monroe Doctrine?
The Monroe Doctrine has gained new relevance following President Trump’s surprise capture of Venezuela’s president and his assertion that the U.S. will temporarily “run” the South American nation.
“The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal,” Trump said after the January 3 military operation, which saw Delta Force swoop into Caracas, capture President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and transport them to New York to stand trial on narcoterrorism charges. “But we’ve superseded it by a lot, a real lot.”
What exactly is the Monroe Doctrine?
It originates from an 1823 address to Congress by President James Monroe during which he articulated a new U.S. policy for the Western Hemisphere.
“The three main concepts of the doctrine—separate spheres of influence for the Americas and Europe, non-colonization, and non-intervention—were designed to signify a clear break between the New World and the autocratic realm of Europe,” according to the U.S. State Department.
At the time, many nations in South America had just attained independence from European empires, and Monroe, America’s fifth president, sought to prevent European meddling and assert U.S. influence on the continent.
“The Monroe Doctrine was about forestalling extraregional seizures of territory,” according to an expert from the U.S. Naval Institute. “It sought to deny great powers such as Great Britain and Imperial Germany a pretext for wresting away real estate they might use to build naval bases in the United States’ environs.”
Over time, the U.S. government’s reading of the doctrine evolved, allowing for a much wider application.
President Theodore Roosevelt added a corollary “which inverted the original meaning of the doctrine and came to justify unilateral U.S. intervention in Latin America,” according to the State Department.
Over the past century, it’s been used to justify repeated U.S. intervention in Latin America, including in Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Panama.
Watch: Venezuela's exiled opposition leader Machado vows to return to country
Who could Trump invade next? Fears over president’s plans for Greenland, Cuba and Colombia
Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric regarding US influence in the Western Hemisphere, renewing calls for an American takeover of Greenland and threatening military action against Colombia.
These assertive statements, made on Sunday, follow a US military operation in Venezuela and were accompanied by his top diplomat, Marco Rubio, declaring Cuba's communist government to be "in a lot of trouble".
The remarks from Trump and Secretary of State Rubio, coming after the ousting of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, underscore the administration's intent to adopt a more expansive role across the region.
With thinly veiled threats, Trump is unsettling both allies and adversaries throughout the hemisphere, prompting a pointed question globally: Who will be next?
Read more here:
Who could Trump invade? Fears over president’s plans for Greenland, Cuba and Colombia
Gunfire heard near Venezuelan presidential palace - ICYMI
Gunfire was earlier heard near the Venezuelan presidential palace.
U.S. officials have denied any responsibility, and Sky News has reported that it was the result of a misunderstanding between government forces.
Venezuelan opposition demands release of all political prisoners
The movement of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has demanded the release of all political prisoners held in the country.
"Those who unjustly hold the civilian and military political prisoners should free them immediately," the Vente Venezuela movement said of political detainees, whom a leading local rights group puts at 863.
NEWS ANALYSIS | Why managing Trump is far more important than defending international law for Starmer
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox writes:
It’s not often that you have a cabinet minister say the quiet bit out loud. But in his candid interview on the Today programme on Tuesday morning, Wes Streeting summed up the dilemma that the UK and the rest of Europe face in dealing with Donald Trump.
On one hand, they want to defend an international rules-based order and can see perfectly well that the US’s military strike on Venezuela and capture of president Nicolas Maduro was likely to have been illegal.
On the other hand, they do not want to poke the bear and anger Trump into doing something rash, which would harm them.
And as Sir Keir Starmer joins French president Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders on Tuesday, including representatives of the Trump administration in Paris, this dilemma will hang over their conversations like a Damoclean sword waiting to crash down.
Read more here:
Why managing Trump is more important than defending international law for Starmer
Stephen Miller declares Greenland should be part of US and 'nobody will fight' over country's future
Maduro loyalists better placed to lead Venezuela than Machado - C.I.A. report
A C.I.A. intelligence assessment deemed that Maduro’s senior allies, rather than opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, are better suited to maintain short-term stability in Venezuela, according to reports.
The Wall Street Journal revealed that a C.I.A. intelligence assessment had determined that Maduro’s key allies, including Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in as president on Monday, would be the best positioned to lead a temporary government in Caracas and maintain short-term stability.
The analysis influenced Trump’s decision to back Rodriguez instead of Machado.
Machado and Edmundo González, her stand-in candidate who won more than two-thirds of the vote in the 2024 election, would struggle to gain legitimacy and would face significant resistance from pro-regime security services, drug-trafficking groups and political opponents, the report argued.
According to The New York Times, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had argued Machado taking power would further destabilise the country, a view supported by classified C.I.A. intelligence, a person familiar with the document told the outlet.
