Trump rules out holding snap elections in Venezuela

President Donald Trump has claimed that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado doesn't have the "respect" or "support" to lead as she vowed to return to the country after the U.S. toppled authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro.

“I'm planning to go back to Venezuela as soon as possible," Machado, who is still in Norway after escaping Venezuela to collect the Nobel Peace Prize last month, told Fox News on Monday evening.

Machado said the transition of power “should move forward” and called for “free and fair elections” to be held.

But Trump has rejected plans for an election in the next 30 days, saying: "We have to fix the country first."

This past weekend, the president also shared his belief that Machado doesn't have the ability to lead the destabilized nation.

“She doesn’t have the support within, or the respect within, the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect," Trump said.

Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug charges in New York court Monday, claiming he was “kidnapped” and that he is a “prisoner of war.”

Meanwhile, Trump has suggested the U.S. government could reimburse oil companies for expanding operations in Venezuela in under 18 months.