Major US sports arena becomes first to start selling THC-infused drinks during games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United Center in Chicago will become the first major U.S. sports venue to offer THC-infused drinks during games, reflecting a growing demand for non-alcoholic alternatives.

The arena — home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks — announced the move on Tuesday in a joint statement with RYTHM, a local beverage company.

The company inked a multi-year deal with the stadium to sell its drink, called Señorita, which contains hemp-derived THC, to guests 21 and older at live events, including games and concerts.

"We are excited to introduce Señorita and RYTHM to the live entertainment space,” Joe Myhra, the chief operating officer at United Center, said in the release. “As we continue to evolve offerings for our guests, RYTHM’s Chicago roots made its beverage line a natural fit for the United Center experience.”

Señorita, which includes five milligrams of THC per drink, will become available for purchase at the stadium beginning in February.

open image in gallery The United Center in Chicago will become the first major US sports arena to sell THC-infused drinks during games ( Getty Images )

“Bringing Señorita and RYTHM to the United Center reflects a simple truth: consumers want non-alcoholic options, and leading venues are responding,” Ben Kovler, the CEO of RYTHM, said in the release.

“The United Center is one of the world’s premier venues and continues to set the standard for live entertainment with the introduction of these modern, responsible options,” he added.

open image in gallery 'This partnership marks a cultural moment, reflecting the growing demand for alternative drinking options,' a United Center news release stated ( Getty Images )

The announcement comes as demand for alcoholic beverages has fallen to a record low in the U.S., according to an August Gallup poll. In the survey, 54 percent of Americans reported consuming alcohol, marking the lowest share since 1939. The trend is largely driven by younger adults.

At the same time, young Americans are increasingly unwinding with weed drinks.

In an August poll by Drug Rehab USA, 66 percent of Gen Z and Millennial respondents said they had tried alternatives to alcohol in the past six months, with 24 percent saying they had “at least partially” substituted alcohol with non-alcoholic or cannabis-infused drinks.