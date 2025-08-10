Charlie Kirk smokes Trump over push to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug: ‘Everything already smells like weed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA podcaster Charlie Kirk had a social media outburst over reports that President Donald Trump is considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, complaining that “everything already smells like weed.”

The conservative pundit and founder of Turning Point USA took to X to speak out against the change reportedly being considered by the Trump Administration.

“I hope this doesn’t happen. We need to protect public spaces for kids. Everything already smells like weed, which is ridiculous. Let’s make it harder to ruin public spaces, not easier,” Kirk wrote in response to a Wall Street Journal report claiming Trump was considering a reclassification.

Marijuana is currently considered a Schedule I drug, a category it shares with heroin, ecstasy and LSD. The Drug Enforcement Administration defines Schedule I as a “drug with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”

The push to reclassify marijuana, which has been legalized for recreational use in 24 states, goes back to former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk had an outburst online over reports that President Donald Trump plans to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. ( Getty Images )

During a $1 million-a-plate fundraiser at Trump’s New Jersey golf course earlier this month, he told attendees he was interested in reclassifying the drug.

Guests at the fundraiser included Kim Rivers, the chief executive of Trulieve, one of the largest marijuana companies, people familiar with the matter told The Journal.

During the event, Rivers reportedly encouraged Trump to pursue the change and expand medical marijuana research, the report claimed.

The effort would reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, which wouldn’t make the drug entirely legal, but it would ease restrictions on it, according to the report.

It would also allow for tax breaks for some marijuana companies and open the door for additional medical research.

In response to Kirk’s tweet, social media users uncovered a post the conservative commentator penned in 2018 that read, “People should not go to prison for using, producing, or selling marijuana.”