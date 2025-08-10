Charlie Kirk smokes Trump over push to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug: ‘Everything already smells like weed’
Kirk slammed the change in classification that Trump is reportedly considering, saying the drug shouldn’t be downgraded because it ruins public spaces.
MAGA podcaster Charlie Kirk had a social media outburst over reports that President Donald Trump is considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, complaining that “everything already smells like weed.”
The conservative pundit and founder of Turning Point USA took to X to speak out against the change reportedly being considered by the Trump Administration.
“I hope this doesn’t happen. We need to protect public spaces for kids. Everything already smells like weed, which is ridiculous. Let’s make it harder to ruin public spaces, not easier,” Kirk wrote in response to a Wall Street Journal report claiming Trump was considering a reclassification.
Marijuana is currently considered a Schedule I drug, a category it shares with heroin, ecstasy and LSD. The Drug Enforcement Administration defines Schedule I as a “drug with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”
The push to reclassify marijuana, which has been legalized for recreational use in 24 states, goes back to former President Joe Biden’s administration.
During a $1 million-a-plate fundraiser at Trump’s New Jersey golf course earlier this month, he told attendees he was interested in reclassifying the drug.
Guests at the fundraiser included Kim Rivers, the chief executive of Trulieve, one of the largest marijuana companies, people familiar with the matter told The Journal.
During the event, Rivers reportedly encouraged Trump to pursue the change and expand medical marijuana research, the report claimed.
The effort would reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, which wouldn’t make the drug entirely legal, but it would ease restrictions on it, according to the report.
It would also allow for tax breaks for some marijuana companies and open the door for additional medical research.
In response to Kirk’s tweet, social media users uncovered a post the conservative commentator penned in 2018 that read, “People should not go to prison for using, producing, or selling marijuana.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments