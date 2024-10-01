All the presidents Jimmy Carter’s life has overlapped with as he turns 100

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Former President Jimmy Carter turned 100 years old on Tuesday, making him the longest living person to hold the nation’s highest office.

At the time of his birth in Plains, Georgia in 1924, Calvin Coolidge was in office as the US was grappling with the effects of prohibition. The Great Depression hadn’t happened yet.

Carter’s life would coincide with several other significant moments in the country’s history. The completion of the Empire State Building, World War II, the Korean War and the first hydrogen bomb test all happened within his storied lifetime.

Carter has also lived at the same time as an astonishing 17 presidents, which we have listed below.

US President Ronald Reagan, behind podium, shakes hands with former President Richard Nixon as former presidents Gerald Ford, left, and Jimmy Carter, right, look on at the White House in Washington DC in 1981 ( Associated Press )

William Howard Taft (term, 1909 to 1913): Though not president at the time of Carter’s birth, Taft served as chief justice of the US Supreme Court from 1921 to 1930, becoming the only Commander In Chief to hold that seat.

Calvin Coolidge (term, 1923 to 1929): Coolidge had been in office for a year at the time of Carter’s birth.

Herbert Hoover (term, 1929 to 1933): Hoover was elected president when Carter was four. He died in 1964 at the age of 90, 13 years before Carter would enter office.

Franklin D Roosevelt (term, 1933 to 1945): Roosevelt served a historic four terms as president. He died in office in 1945.

Harry S Truman (term, 1945 to 1953): As vice president under Roosevelt, Truman continued the late president’s fourth term following his death. He would have been the first president to hear of Carter, who had recently started his political career.

Dwight D Eisenhower (term, 1953 to 1961): The only president to be awarded a five-star military rank while alive. Prior to becoming president, Eisenhower served as a US Army general, leading the landings at Normandy during World War II.

John F Kennedy (term, 1961 to 1963): Despite the two never meeting, Carter paid tribute to Kennedy while opening the library which bares his name in 1979. He said: Kennedy “was very much a man of his own time...he embodied the ideals of a generation as few public figures have ever done in the history of the Earth. He summoned our Nation out of complacency, and he set it on a path of excitement and hope.”

Lyndon B Johnson (term, 1963 to 1969): Johnson, who served as vice president under Kennedy, carried out the remainder of the late president’s term after his assassination. Johnson was the last president to not see Carter elected, dying in 1973.

Five presidents attend former President Richard Nixon’s funeral in Yorba Linda, California in 1994 ( AFP via Getty Images )