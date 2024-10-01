Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

As America celebrates its longest-lived former president Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday, his grandson warned that he is “very limited in what he can do.”

The 39th president turned 100 years old on Tuesday. While he remains “excited” to vote for fellow Democrat Kamala Harris for president, he has trouble completing some daily tasks, like talking on the phone, his eldest grandson Jason Carter told CBS News.

“He’s very limited in what he can do,” Jason told the network. “He can’t talk on the phone.”

He is, however, following the news.

When his family asked him whether Carter was excited for his milestone birthday, Jason recalled his grandfather saying: “I’m excited about that but I’m really excited to vote for Kamala Harris.”

Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday School class at the Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, in 2015. He turns 100 on Tuesday, and his grandson warned that he is ‘very limited’ in his day-to-day activities ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Early voting in his home state of Georgia begins in just two weeks on October 15.

The peanut farmer-turned-president has previously expressed his enthusiasm for Harris.

In August, Carter reportedly told his son Chip: “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris.”

The latest health update comes months after Jason shared in June that his grandfather is no longer awake every day. Carter has been in hospice care since February 2023.

Jason added that the former president is “experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process” after losing his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in November 2023. She died at the age of 96.

A sign wishing former President Jimmy Carter a happy 100th birthday sits on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 1 ( AP )

In a touching early birthday message, President Joe Biden remarked on how this will be the first birthday without his wife of 77 years by his side: “It’s bittersweet, but we also know she’s always with you. She’s in your heart; she’ll never go away.”

The president also praised Carter as always being a “moral force for our nation and the world.” Biden noted Carter’s commitment to “resolving conflicts, advancing democracy, preventing disease, and so much more.” He called Carter a “beloved friend.”

“Put simply, Mr President, I admire you so darn much,” Biden wrote.

There will be a concert in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on Tuesday evening to celebrate Carter’s remarkable life.