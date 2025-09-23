Missing Carnival cruise passenger told crew she ‘did not want to be found’ after vanishing on Caribbean island
Jessica Collins, 47, told Carnival Cruise Line staff she was safe and did not want further contact after missing reboarding in Bonaire
Police in Bonaire, a Dutch Caribbean island, are trying to locate a 47-year-old American woman who didn’t return to her Carnival Cruise ship after it docked there last week.
Passenger Jessica Collins did not get back on the Carnival Horizon on September 17 after it stopped at the island, according to a government press release translated from Dutch.
Carnival told USA Today on Tuesday that Collins “debarked with all her belongings in her backpack and left a cash gratuity for the stateroom attendant with a thank you note.”
“The guest subsequently texted a member of our Care Team who had been trying to reach her saying she was safe and did not want to be found or contacted again,” the cruise line said. “While we are cooperating with local authorities this guest appears to have taken deliberate action to be alone and on her own.”
The updated statement comes after Bonaire officials said on September 20 that Collins had taken her ID but left behind some belongings on the ship.
The Independent has contacted Carnival for comment.
Surveillance images captured Collins on the Horizon shortly before she left the ship, wearing a large gray backpack along with a short-sleeved Hawaiian button-down shirt and jean shorts.
The eight-day Southern Caribbean cruise left Miami on September 13. The ship has capacity for nearly 4,000 guests.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them via an anonymous tip line at 9310 or by calling the local number 715 8000.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments