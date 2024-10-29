Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



San Diego State University is investigating an image that went viral over the weekend of youths dressed for Halloween as a bottle of baby oil and Sean “Diddy” Combs, a costume that included blackface.

The image was first posted on TikTok by a user thought to attend the university, with the caption, “How the group chat dressed for Halloween.” It later spread widely on social media sites like X.

The costume is a reference to the allegations against Combs, who is facing federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, as well as scores of sexual misconduct suits, alleging he used his money and influence as a music mogul to carry out serial abuse.

Federal agents seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Combs’ Miami home last year, which prosecutors allege he used for “freak off” sex parties. Combs has denied wrongdoing.

SDSU said in a statement those pictured in the costume were not students and that the individual who posted the images on social media originally was not one of those in the image.

Youth allegedly dressed in blackface Halloween costume to mock recent Diddy allegations ( AP )

“We appreciate those who have come forward to share information about images circulating online,” the school said in a statement on Monday. “The use of blackface and any actions making light of sexual assault are deeply offensive and have no place in our community. The individuals photographed are not confirmed SDSU students, and our team is working to confirm information, including the location and identities of those involved.”

“I don’t think that’s acceptable for Halloween or any day of the week. These are real stories. It’s not a costume," SDSU Carina Virta told NBC San Diego.

"I feel like that’s wrong because there’s a lot of people that have gone through traumatic experiences, and they may not want to step forward because people will mock them and think it’s a joke,” another student, Natash Ngonzo, told the outlet.

Blackface originated in the 19th century and featured heavily made-up white performers pretending to be Black people and using offensive racial stereotypes that have deeply influenced present-day racial bias.