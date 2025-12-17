Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has given Tesla 90 days to modify the marketing of its driver-assistance technology, warning that the electric carmaker could face a temporary ban on vehicle sales in the state if it fails to comply.

The DMV’s action stems from a ruling Tuesday by an administrative judge who found that terms such as “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” in Tesla’s advertising could be misleading to consumers.

The agency’s order centers on Tesla’s continued use of the term “Autopilot,” directing the company to either make the technology fully autonomous or stop using the label.

The DMV is requiring Tesla to confirm that it has complied with the order. The ban on sales would last 30 days.

“We want to give them a chance,” DMV Director Steve Gordon told reporters this week about the 90-day compliance warning, SFGate reports. “You could argue, one more chance, to be able to remedy the situation.”

The California DMV gave Tesla 90 days to revise the marketing of its driver-assistance technology or risk a 30-day sales ban ( Getty Images )

While the judge also suggested a broader manufacturing suspension, the DMV chose not to enforce a production halt at this time.

The dispute caps a years-long legal battle between Tesla and the California DMV. State regulators argue that the names Tesla uses for its advanced driver-assistance features may falsely imply that its vehicles are fully autonomous, when in fact drivers are still required to monitor the road and remain ready to take control.

Tesla’s driver-assistance systems can control basic driving functions, including steering, braking, and navigation, but require drivers to remain alert and ready to take over at all times.

While Tesla says its advertising is not misleading, it has already begun shifting its marketing and removing some related webpages.

Although some of Tesla’s promotional materials have shifted away from the “Autopilot” label toward terms like “Full Self-Driving (Supervised),” regulators say remnants of the older branding still appear and need to be addressed.

Tesla shares briefly fell about 2 percent after the DMV announcement, paring earlier gains from a viral video showing the company’s Robotaxi operating without a driver in Austin, Texas.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Robotaxi tests are now running without any occupants.

If a sales pause were imposed, Californians could still buy Teslas out of state, Gordon told SFGate though he expects the company to comply with the order, given its large investment and extensive sales presence in California.

“It would certainly be, I think, more efficient for Tesla to be in compliance and just continue to sell,” he told the outlet. “They have a huge footprint, I mean, 70-plus dealers in the state of California.”