Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Brown University shooting latest: Active shooter reported on campus as ‘multiple’ people shot

Rhode Island Ivy League school said no suspect was in custody

Ariana Baio
Saturday 13 December 2025 17:21 EST
Brown University notified students of an active shooting situation around 4:20 pm Saturday
Brown University notified students of an active shooting situation around 4:20 pm Saturday (Getty Images)

Law enforcement is responding to reports of an active shooter on Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, according to a text message sent by the school.

Around 4:20 p.m., students received a text message alerting them to a shooter near the Barus & Holley building, located near Hope Street and George Street. The university urged them to lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice. It reminded them to run, hide or fight as a last resort.

The school initially believed a suspect was in custody, but later deleted the alert and said, “police do not have a suspect in custody.”

It is unclear if anyone has been injured at this time. The student newspaper, the Brown Daily Herald, said videos depicted “several individuals lying on the ground near the Sciences Library.”

Rep. Gabe Amo, who represents parts of Providence in Congress, said he was “monitoring” the shooting and in touch with law enforcement.

Brown University, an Ivy League School, has a student population of roughly 11,005 – with a majority being undergraduate students.

Providence police ask residents to avoid area

The Providence Police asked residents to avoid Hope Street near Brown University, where an active shooter situation was reported.

“There is currently heavy Providence Police and Fire presence on Hope Street near Brown University. Please exercise caution and avoid this area until further notice,” Providence PD wrote on X.

Ariana Baio13 December 2025 22:21

University says police do not have a suspect is in custody

After initially claiming a suspect was in custody, Brown University said police do not have a suspect in custody – and continued to urge students to shelter in place.

“ Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s).”

Ariana Baio13 December 2025 22:19

One suspect in custody

Brown University said one suspect was in custody, in a second alert to students, but urged students to remain hidden for the time being.

“Providence Police are on scene. Continue to shelter at this time. One suspect in custody,” the schools said in an emergency alert.

Ariana Baio13 December 2025 22:13

Congressman says he is 'monitoring' shooting

Rep. Gabe Amo, who represents parts of Providence in Congress, said he was “monitoring” the shooting and in touch with law enforcement.

“If you are in the area, please stay inside and allow law enforcement to do their work,” Amo said, urging those with information to contact police.

Ariana Baio13 December 2025 22:12

Active shooter alert at Brown University

Brown University notified students of an active shooter situation around 4:20 p.m.

The university urged students to remain hidden with cell phones silenced until further notice.

At this time it is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Ariana Baio13 December 2025 22:11

