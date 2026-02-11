Canada’s Winter Olympics team ‘heartbroken’ after deadly school shooting in British Columbia
The Canadian Olympic Committee released a statement following the school shooting in British Columbia
The Canadian Olympic Committee has expressed its profound sorrow following a school shooting in British Columbia that claimed at least seven lives and left many others injured.
Canadian authorities confirmed a total of 10 deaths in the incident. Seven individuals were killed at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while two further victims were discovered at a nearby residence. The woman believed to be the perpetrator was also among the deceased.
Team Canada, currently at the Milan Cortina Olympics, issued a statement on Wednesday morning, the day after the tragedy.
"We are heartbroken by the news of the horrific school shooting that occurred in British Columbia. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, those who are injured, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community. Team Canada stands with everyone affected as they navigate difficult days ahead," the statement read.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported that more than 25 people sustained injuries, with two hospitalised in a life-threatening condition.
Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, nestled in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, serves 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.
The remote town of Tumbler Ridge is situated over 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) north of Vancouver, close to the Alberta border.
