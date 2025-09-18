Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will provide “scientific and photographic evidence” that she is a woman at her defamation trial against far-right American podcaster Candace Owens.

Tom Clare, a lawyer acting for the Macrons, said the couple were ready to prove “generally and specifically” that Owens’s allegations that Ms Macron was born male were false.

Owens began spreading absurd conspiracy theories about Ms Macron’s gender identity in 2024 in YouTube videos and podcast episodes that have accrued millions of views. She has stated that she will stake her “entire professional reputation” on her belief that Ms Macron “is in fact a man”.

The Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit in a court in Delaware in July, accusing Owens of spreading “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched” lies that have triggered a “campaign of global humiliation” and “relentless bullying”.

Mr Clare told the BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast that the court would be provided “expert testimony” that would be “scientific in nature”. He did not elaborate on what evidence might be given at the trial.

open image in gallery The couple said they have been subjected to a campaign of ‘global humiliation’ ( Getty )

Despite the looming legal action, Owens doubled down on her baseless claim in an interview in July in which she alleged that Ms Macron’s death would be faked before the case reached the discovery phase.

Mr Clare said that Ms Macron has found the allegations “incredibly upsetting”, while her husband has found them a “distraction” from his duties.

“I don’t want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he’s not immune from that because he’s the president of a country,” he said.

“It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward.”

Mr Clare said Ms Macron was determined to “set the record straight” in public.

“It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she’s willing to do it.”

He added: “If that unpleasantness and that discomfort that she has of opening herself up in that way is what it takes to set a record straight and stop this, she’s 100 per cent ready to meet that burden.”

open image in gallery Owens has said she’d stake her ‘entire professional reputation’ on her belief that Brigitte Macron ‘is in fact a man’ ( Rumble )

The Independent has contacted Owens for comment.

In a YouTube video posted by Owens in response to the 219-page defamation complaint, she claimed that she had provided Mr and Ms Macron with multiple opportunities to offer proof and comment against her claims – but had received no response.

Ms Macron was awarded £6,750 in damages last year after two right-wing influencers, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, accused her of being a transgender woman. They were also ordered to pay damages to her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, who they alleged had assumed the identity of Brigitte.