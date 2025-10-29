Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Ben & Jerry’s founders has launched a campaign against the brand’s owner, claiming it blocked the creation of a flavour in support of Palestine.

In an Instagram post, a defiant Ben Cohen announced he will create a watermelon sorbet flavour in support of Palestine through his independent company, Ben’s Best.

While Ben & Jerry’s has been owned by Unilever since 2001 through its ice cream arm, Magnum, which will soon become its own company, the co-founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, have an acquisition agreement that allows independent activism through the board.

open image in gallery Ben Cohen announcing a new watermelon sorbet flavour in support of Palestine. ( Instagram/@yobencohen )

Cohen’s latest message to the ice cream brand’s owner is to “set the company free,” a further development of tension between the two parties since the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Speaking from his kitchen, Cohen said, despite the ceasefire, Palestinians were still suffering under “occupation.”

“A while back, Ben & Jerry’s tried to make a flavour to call for peace in Palestine, to stand for justice and dignity for everyone,” he said.

“But they weren’t allowed to, they were stopped by Unilever Magnum, the company that owns Ben & Jerry’s.

“So I’m doing what they couldn’t, I’m making a watermelon flavoured ice cream that calls for permanent peace in Palestine and calls for repairing all the damage that was done there.”

Watermelon has become a symbol of the people in Gaza and the West Bank thanks to the similarity between the fruit’s colors and the Palestinian flag.

In 2021, the ice cream brand refused to sell its products in areas of the West Bank occupied by Israel, but Unilever sold its arm to a local licensee to make the products available in the region.

Ben & Jerry’s has filed multiple court actions against Unilever, alleging that Unilever has restricted its ability to campaign against Donald Trump and Israel.

open image in gallery The ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s is owned by Unilever. ( Getty )

In September, Greenfield announced he was stepping down from the company after almost 50 years with the brand, citing concern that Unilever was curbing its social activism.

Cohen and Greenfield have since had a public campaign calling on Unilever and Magnum to “set the company free” to be privately owned.

“The campaign mission is simple: to call for The Magnum Ice Cream Company to allow Ben & Jerry’s to become an independently owned company, with socially-aligned investors and once again free to honor its social mission and live by its brand values, without compromise,” the activist page says.

Cohen told the BBC at the time that Greenfield had a big heart and the Unilever conflict was breaking it.

"My heart leads me to continue to work inside the company to advocate for its independence so that it can actualise the social mission, the values that it was founded on and has maintained for over 40 years," he said.

Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s have both been contacted for comment.