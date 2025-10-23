Unilever reveals stronger than expected sales ahead of ice cream spin-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumer goods giant Unilever has revealed stronger than expected underlying sales over the past three months as it prepares to spin off its ice cream business.

Improving consumer demand in North America and increased pricing help boost sales over the third quarter of 2025.

Nevertheless, the Dove and Marmite maker saw total turnover decline for the period after a drag from currency exchange rates and the sale of brands.

It said turnover fell 3.5% to 14.7 billion euros (£12.8 billion) over the third quarter of 2025, compared with a year earlier.

This was linked to a 6.1% decline from currency fluctuations and a 1% decline caused by its disposals, such as The Vegetarian Butcher.

However, it said underlying sales growth was 3.9% year-on-year, amid a boost from its beauty and personal care brands.

It added that sales volumes across the group were 1.5% higher, with underlying growth also supported by increased pricing.

Beauty and wellbeing sales accelerated to 5.1% over the quarter, including a 2.7% rise in prices.

Unilever said this included strong sales of Dove hair products, Vaseline, Liquid IV and Nutrafol.

Meanwhile, Cif and Domestos both reported double digit growth within the group’s home care business.

Elsewhere, underlying food sales grew by 3.4%, including a 2.1% rise in pricing, as Hellmann’s reported positive sales.

Fernando Fernandez, chief executive of Unilever, said: “We continued to outperform in developed markets in the third quarter, led by our strong innovation programme, and, following decisive interventions, stepped up our emerging markets performance with a return to growth in Indonesia and China.

“Our performance excluding ice cream showed good sequential improvement, with a step up in volume growth.”

Bosses said the company is still on track to complete the demerger of its ice cream business, which makes brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, by the end of the year.

It comes despite the company warning earlier this week that the current US federal government shutdown has delayed the demerger process.

It had originally planned to float the Magnum ice cream company next month, with a primary listing in Amsterdam and secondary listings in New York and the UK.