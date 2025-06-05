Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas family is suing a popular BBQ chain, claiming that a four-year-old suffered second-degree burns from its “dangerously hot” sauce last year.

It’s the third complaint filed against Bill Miller Bar-B-Q in San Antonio in less than a year. The latest family alleges the restaurant’s barbecue sauce is served at unsafe temperatures, which resulted in the child suffering severe burns.

Rose Roque filed the complaint in Bexar County District Court on May 29 and accused Bill Maher Bar-B-Q Enterprises of “gross negligence.”

She is seeking $1m in damages and claims the sauce spilled onto the child’s face and body during a visit to the restaurant on May 30, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that an employee at the location at Loop 410 and Culebra Road placed an uncovered tray of sauce on the table within reach of the child, according to court filings obtained by News4SA.

open image in gallery Bill Miller, a popular BBQ chain in San Antonio, Texas is being sued for the third time after a family claims the restaurant’s sauce burned a four-year-old boy ( Google )

The unsecured container then tipped onto the child, causing him to allegedly suffer second-degree burns.

The Independent has reached out to the company for comment.

In court records, the family claims the restaurant has exhibited a pattern following the two other prior suits.

The incident, Roque’s attorneys said, is emblematic of a pattern of carelessness. Bill Miller employees “habitually and routinely” overheat their barbecue sauce, failing to monitor or regulate the temperature before serving it to customers, the complaint states, according to the outlet.

Additionally, it claims that the company has neglected to train or supervise staff on how to safely handle and serve hot items.

In January, the company was forced to pay out $2.8m to Genesis Monita after a Bexar County judge ruled in her favor. Monita said she also sustained second-degree burns, which left permanent scarring on her thigh.

The jury in that case determined the restaurant chain was liable.

In another lawsuit, a separate customer sued the chain after they said they suffered severe burns at another location. The plaintiff said the sauce was so hot it burned part of her upper leg after melting through her jeans.

All of the recent lawsuits claim the company has struggled to follow its own policies, alleging that Bill Miller’s operations manual states barbecue sauce should be served in a Styrofoam cup. All of the plaintiffs said the sauce was not served in a Styrofoam cup.

Additionally, Roque’s attorneys said the restaurant withheld security footage that showed the moment of her son’s injury. The plaintiff claims the footage exists, but the company has decided against providing it.