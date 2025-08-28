Not all heroes wear capes: Neighbor says his Batman pajamas ‘gave him confidence’ to catch home invader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Not all heroes wear capes, especially in the case of one Florida man, who claims his Batman pajamas gave him the “extra confidence” to stop a burglar from breaking into his neighbor’s home.

Kyle Myvett told police he had gone to bed on Tuesday night but his wife had been alerted to the break-in by his home security cameras. Myvett and he had gone outside and found a man rummaging through his truck. Police later identified Justin Schimpl as the suspect.

Moments later, Myvett said he found the 20-year-old in his neighbor’s garage, in Cape Coral, Florida, and detained him until officers arrived – still in his super-night-wear.

Myvett later explained to local news how he had detained the suspect, without much resistance, using previous experience through his work in corrections.

open image in gallery Kyle Myvett told officers that he had gone to bed on Tuesday night but had later been alerted to the break-in by his home security cameras. He later apprehended the suspect and held him until police arrived - all while wearing his Batman pajamas ( Cape Coral Police Department )

“Without the person seeing me, I grabbed a hold of their shirt and right wrist and told him, ‘Listen, don’t try to get away, I have plenty of experience with this,'” Myvett told Fox4. “I’m really glad I had my Batman pajamas on because that gave me the extra confidence I needed.”

Schimpl was known to law enforcement from prior investigations, according to the Cape Coral police department.

Detectives determined that Schimpl broke into Myvett’s vehicle, as well as his neighbors’, and stole multiple items including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 each, cash, a woman’s wristlet, and more than $500 in gift cards.

open image in gallery Justin Schimpl, 20, was known to law enforcement from prior investigations, according to the Cape Coral police department. He has been charged with multiple crimes, including burglary ( Lee County Sheriff's Office )

Schimpl claimed another man was with him, according to police, but the name of that person changed multiple times, and a search of the area using both helicopter and K9 officers located no other suspects.

Schimpl was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

He has been charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, two counts of theft under $750, and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

“Thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor in his Batman pajamas, another burglary suspect was put behind bars,” the department wrote online.