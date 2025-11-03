Bari Weiss’s security detail is costing CBS $10,000 per day, according to report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The newly-appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss, reportedly has a security detail costing $10,000 a day — even after the network cut 100 staffers in a brutal round of layoffs.

Weiss, a former opinion writer who founded the center-right “anti-woke” digital outlet, The Free Press, has eight bodyguards assigned to her at all times, Page Six reported Monday.

The former New York Times columnist is driven around in a caravan of SUVs, similar to the president or vice president, with the cars and security detail costing the company an eye-watering $10,000 a day, according to the report.

News of the pricey security arrangement comes as the struggling network laid off 100 staffers last Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of two digital shows, the gutting of CBS News’ Saturday morning offering, and the disbanding of its race and culture unit.

Weiss, 41, took over CBS News in early October after its parent company, Paramount Skydance, bought her Substack newsletter The Free Press for $150 million. She came into the role with no prior TV news experience.

open image in gallery CBS News reportedly spends $10,000 a day on editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’ massive security detail, according to a report ( Getty Images for Uber, X and The )

Paramount, which merged with David Ellison’s media company Skydance in August, also laid off 1,000 employees last Wednesday. Ellison, son of Trump ally and billionaire Larry Ellison, had promised the Trump administration that he’d eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion policies once he took over the company.

CBS News and Paramount did not immediately return The Independent’s requests for comment.

Weiss was pictured with “no less than six” bodyguards while attending a conference at the New York Historical Society by private equity group RedBird Capital on October 21, according to The Cut.

Meanwhile, other well-known media figures, like former CNN head Jeff Zucker and former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, appeared to arrive at the event alone, according to the report.

It was not immediately clear why Weiss needs such a large security detail, though Page Six noted that she is a staunch Zionist, which could potentially make her a target.

open image in gallery Weiss, pictured with Republican Senator Ted Cruz, started The Free Press after quitting her job as an opinion columnist at the New York Times, where she said she was bullied for her centrist viewpoints. ( Getty )

Weiss has long been an outspoken critic of diversity initiatives and “wokeness” in the media and workplaces. She famously quit her job as a New York Times columnist in 2020 over the paper’s “illiberal environment,” claiming she was a victim of bullying from her left-leaning colleagues over her “centrist” viewpoints.

Of the 100 staffers who lost their jobs at CBS News, eight were female on-air personalities. Paramount is expected to lay off another 1,000 staffers in the coming months.

Following the first round of cuts, Weiss told reporters and journalists impacted that she was there to provide “support” to anyone who needed it.

“This is just such an enormously difficult day for so many people who have given years of their lives to this company,” she said during the morning editorial call, according to audio reviewed by The Independent.

“And I’m sorry, and I want to support everyone in whatever way I can,” she added. “My door is open, whether I’m sitting up here or downstairs.”