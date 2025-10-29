Microsoft outage live updates: Users report outages with Azure and Amazon Web Services leaving services unusable
The reports of an outage, which Amazon disputes, come after an AWS issue caused major websites to malfunction just over a week ago
Thousands of unofficial reports are pouring in Wednesday of issues with Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing platform that backs up numerous major companies and parts of the internet.
More than 6,000 crowd-sourced issue reports have been filed today with the monitoring site Downdetector.
Amazon says the marquee service is running without incident.
“AWS is operating normally,” an AWS spokesperson told The Independent. “The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the AWS Health Dashboard.”
The claims of an outage come barely a week after an AWS issue caused problems across major applications like Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo and Canva.
Separately, Microsoft on Wednesday announced ongoing “network availability” issues on Azure, its cloud service, within the Azure Front Door network.
The company says it is the in the midst of rolling out a series of technical steps within the next hour that could begin resolving the issues.
Microsoft says a fix is imminent
Microsoft says its Azure services will soon be back to normal.
“We have initiated the deployment of our 'last known good' configuration,” the company just wrote on its Azure dashboard. “This is expected to be fully deployed in about 30 minutes from which point customers will start to see initial signs of recovery. Once this is completed, the next stage is to start to recover nodes while we route traffic through these healthy nodes.”
Amazon denies an AWS outage is underway
Despite a brief surge in consumer issue reports on Wednesday, AWS says there is not an outage on its cloud platform.
“AWS is operating normally,” an AWS spokesperson told The Independent. “The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the AWS Health Dashboard.”
Where are users reporting issues?
Whenever there are issues with cloud service providers, their effects are soon felt across internet-connected apps and services throughout the economy.
According to unofficial crowd-sourced data on Downdetector, there has been a spike in reported issues today from users of the Xbox Network, Xfinity customers, Microsoft Teams users, and Starbucks rewards members.
Microsoft Azure announces issues of its own
While Amazon disputes reports of an AWS outage, Microsoft has publicly announced issues today on its Azure cloud platform.
“Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC, customers and Microsoft services that leverage Azure Front Door (AFD) may have experienced issues resulting in latencies, timeouts and errors,” the company wrote on the Azure website. “We have confirmed that an inadvertent configuration change as the trigger event for this issue.”
Amazon says service is running normally and points to corporate dashboard
There aren’t any ongoing issues with AWS, according to Amazon.
“AWS is operating normally,” the company said in a statement.
“The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the AWS Health Dashboard.”
That dashboard does not show any outages at the moment.
Another AWS outage hits
Another Amazon Web Services outage has reportedly hit, impacting thousands.
We’ll be tracking whether today’s reported AWS issue has similar ripple effects to the one that hit last week.
