People woken up by beds becoming uncomfortably warm after huge internet outage
Amazon Web Services outage that took Snapchat and others offline also affected internet-enabled beds
People sleeping in internet-enabled beds were woken after a major technical outage took much of the web offline.
On Monday, Snapchat, Duolingo, Roblox and others were knocked offline by technical problems at Amazon Web Services, which offers the infrastructure that powers much of the internet.
But the issues also took down Eight Sleep, a company that makes internet-enabled mattresses.
Users woke up to find that their beds were becoming uncomfortably warm or cold because they were unable to check in with the company’s online services.
Others found that they were unable to change the angle of their bed and had as such been left with their bed on an incline, stopping them from getting to sleep at all.
Matteo Franceschetti, chief executive at Eight Sleep, said sorry to users including for any disruption to their sleep. “That is not the experience we want to provide and I want to apologize for it.”
He said that the company would be working on “outage-proofing your Pod experience and we will be working tonight-24/7 until that is done”.
But the problems led to a number of comments pointing out that a bed that is unable to provide a comfortable sleeping experience without a connection to the internet appears unnecessary.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments