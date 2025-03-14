Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Massive crash involving 17 cars leaves 5 dead — including a baby and child

Several people involved in the crash were pinned in their vehicles

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 14 March 2025 10:02 EDT
Five dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-35

An infant and a child are among at least five people who were killed in a massive 17-vehicle crash in Austin on Thursday night.

In addition to the infant and the child, three adults died in the pile-up, according to KXAN. Another 12 people were injured, including three children, according to Texas police.

The crash — which included semi-trucks — left several people "pinned in their vehicles," according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

A 17-vehicle crash in Austin leaves at least five dead, including two children. (KVUE)

"This incident was incredibly chaotic and it was spread out over about a 10th of a mile," Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Christa Stedman told CBS Austin.

The crash occurred on Interstate 35 just after 11:20 p.m.. Police shut down all southbound lanes of the interstate while emergency workers tended to the victims and worked to clear the debris.

"All lanes of N IH 35 SB are shut down and will be for several hours. Please avoid the area, expect delays, and find alternate routes," the Austin Police Department wrote on X.

Police are still determining the cause of the crash.

