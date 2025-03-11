Alex Jones says Infowars reporter Jamie White was fatally shot near Texas home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Alex Jones has reported that a journalist for his website Infowars has been killed near his Texas apartment in a suspected homicide.

The far-right shock jock said in a broadcast on Monday afternoon that Jamie White, whom he called his “best” reporter, had been "brutally murdered" late Sunday night near his home in Austin.

Jones accused Austin's Democratic district attorney and other Democrats across the country of "aiding and abetting" in White's death by failing to control crime, calling them "demons."

City police have not confirmed White’s death, saying only that they responded to an emergency call at 11:57 p.m. Sunday night and found an injured man with “obvious signs of trauma,” who later died in a nearby hospital.

Officials did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent, and no other source beyond Infowars — which has a long history of fabrications — has yet confirmed White’s identity.

In his broadcast, Jones blamed local Democratic politicians, including Austin District Attorney José Garza, for cutting police budgets and failing to lock up dangerous criminals.

"I come to the Infowars family of viewers and listeners, and to the world, with some really horrible news," Jones said in a post on X.

"There are a lot of really cool people that have worked at Infowars over the years, and one of the most amazing people was Jamie White ... Jamie was murdered last night outside of his home, just a few miles away from our studios,” Jones added.

"We sent some people over this morning when he didn't answer the phone, because he was always here early. Loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom. And when they got to the apartment complex, there was yellow tape everywhere and blood all over the parking lot,” Jones recounted.

He praised the police for their quick response, and said Infowars staff had been sent home to grieve. He did not speculate about who may have killed White or why.

Nevertheless, he said: "I lay all of this squarely at the feet of these DAs and of the Soros crime syndicate, and of the Democratic Party.”

Austin District Attorney Garza was elected in 2020 with backing from a Super PAC funded by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, who is both a prolific donor to progressive causes and a regular fixation of antisemitic conspiracy theorists.

Since then he has been criticized by Infowars and targeted by conservative mega-billionaire Elon Musk, who reportedly channeled dark money into an unsuccessful effort to unseat him.