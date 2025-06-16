Furniture chain At Home files for bankruptcy and announces plans to close stores
The furniture store listed several factors, including the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and President Donald Trump’s tariffs, for its filing for bankruptcy
The furniture store At Home filed for bankruptcy on Monday and announced 26 of its stores are set to close by next fall.
The shuttering of brick-and-mortar stores is becoming increasingly common, and At Home is the latest example of what happens to these types of retailers amid economic difficulties and shifting consumer patterns.
The furniture and home goods supplier listed several economic factors in court documents to explain why it needed to file for bankruptcy, including the aftereffects of the Covid-19 pandemic and President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.
The Texas-based company currently operates 260 stores in 40 states. By September 30, it will close more than two dozen of those locations, including in New York, California and Florida, according to USA TODAY.
According to a review of court documents by The Independent, At Home listed several post-pandemic “financial and operational headwinds” it had to endure in 2022: “Inflationary cost pressures,” which were mostly driven by a spike in freight rates across the industry; “softening demand in the home décor market” and “shifting consumer preferences away from brick-and-mortar locations and towards the convenience of online shopping.”
At Home, which calls itself “a company that relies heavily on foreign suppliers,” also mentioned Trump’s trade war, specifically with China, in court documents.
“While At Home has had to deal with tariffs for some time given the nature of its business, the volatility of the current tariff environment came at a time when the management team was working to address the Company’s existing issues,” At Home wrote in court documents.
“These newly imposed tariffs and the uncertainty of ongoing U.S. trade negotiations intensified the financial pressure on the Company, accelerating the need for a comprehensive solution,” it added.
Here is a list of locations that will close next fall, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY:
California
- 750 Newhall Drive in San Jose
- 2505 El Camino Real in Tustin
- 2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa
- 3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena
- 1982 E. 20th St. in Chico
- 26532 Towne Center Drive, Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch
- 8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento
- 2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach
Florida
- 14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami
Illinois
- 5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria
- 13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood
Massachusetts
- 571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury
- 300 Providence Highway in Dedham
Minnesota
- 2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester
Montana
- 905 S 24th St. West in Billings
New Jersey
- 1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township
- 461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood
- 301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton
New York
- 6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park
- 300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx
Pennsylvania
- 720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh
Virginia
- 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas
- 19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg
Washington
- 1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham
- 2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima
Wisconsin
- 3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa
