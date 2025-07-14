Arizona wildfire that burned Grand Canyon lodge closes North Rim for rest of 2025 season: Live updates
A lightning strike started the fire on July 4
A wildfire sparked by lightning on July 4 has now spread at the Grand Canyon, consuming both the Natinonal Park Services’ visitors’ hub and the historic Grand Canyon Lodge on the park’s Northern Rim.
National Park Service officials in Arizona opted to observe the Dragon Bravo fire rather than extinguish it after it was discovered last week. They changed their approach on July 11 and 12 when high winds in the region allowed the fire to escape the “containment features” that park officials hoped would keep the blaze at bay.
“The Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park exhibited extreme and volatile fire behavior the evening of July 12, resulting in a 500-acre expansion,” the National Park Service said in a Monday update. “Fire managers have confirmed the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge and numerous historic cabins in the developed area.”
As of Monday, the fire has grown to 3,471 acres.
Approximately 50 to 80 structures at Grand Canyon National Park have been destroyed, and thousands of visitors and firefighters in the area have been ordered to evacuate.
Along with the White Sage fire, which is also burning in the region, a total of 45,000 acres has been burned as of July 13.
Department of the Interior defends its burn practices after Dragon Bravo fire leaps containment
The Department of the Interior has defended its decision not to immediately move to fight the Dragon Bravo fire, which started on July 4 before expanding on July 12 and destroying National Park buildings, including the Grand Canyon Lodge.
On Monday, Elizabeth Peace gave the Washington Post an explanation of the department’s rationale in an email.
“The allegation that this fire was managed as a controlled burn is not at all accurate and our wildland fire experts certainly know the difference,” she said.
She went on to say that the department “takes the threat of wildfires with the utmost seriousness and is committed to protecting lives, communities, and treasured public lands through science-driven fire management and rapid response.”
Both Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Senator Ruben Gallego have called for investigations into the federal response to the fire.
Aerial firefighters drop 180,000 gallons of fire retardant on White Sage Fire
Firefighting airplanes were used to drop approximately 180,000 gallons of fire retardant on the White Sage Fire to help support ground firefighting crews.
The White Sage fire is currently zero percent contained, and has spread across 49,286 acres. Approximately 500 responders have been deployed to fight the blaze.
North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to remain closed for duration of 2025 season
The National Parks Service announced today that the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the rest of its 2025 operating season.
The Dragon Bravo fire burned the historic Grand Canyon Lodge as well as numerous park buildings and cabins.
Difficult terrain, remote campers make evacuation and fire containment difficult for Arizona fire fighters
Dolores Garcia, a spokesperson for the Arizona Bureau of Land Management, told FOX 10 Phoenix that the rugged terrain near the Grand Canyon made it difficult for firefighters to get into place to fight the White Sage wildfire.
"Especially in terrain that may be a little bit more rough and a little bit more difficult for firefighters to get into or may take a little bit more time for them to get into," she said.
Garcia also revealed that state officials had to track down campers at remote campsites to ensure they received evacuation notices.
"Early in the phases of the earliest evacuations, we were having to go to campsites and some of the dispersed camping areas to assist with the evacuation and make some of those notifications," she said.
Company operating Grand Canyon Lodge issued statement after wildfire consumes historic building
The Grand Canyon Lodge was operated by a company called Aramark for the National Parks Service.
The company issued a statement acknowledging the burning of the lodge.
"We are devastated by the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge and numerous other historic buildings at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim," Debbie Albert, an Aramark spokesperson, said. "We are grateful that all of our employees and guests have been safely evacuated, and we join the National Park Service in mourning the loss of these iconic and beloved structures."
‘The stakes are life and death’: The US is not prepared for wildfire season after sweeping DOGE cuts, report says
As summer temperatures begin to rise and another dangerous wildfire season looms, a new report warns the U.S. is underprepared due to sweeping budget and staffing cuts under the Trump administration.
Federal agencies are grappling with reduced workforces, diminished resources, and weakened emergency infrastructure just as extreme summer heat and drought are taking hold of many states out West. Experts and current firefighters say the situation is dire.
“If this turns out to be a major fire year, it’s going to be a s*** show,” Dr. Hugh Safford, a fire ecologist and former U.S. Forest Service (USFS) official, told The Guardian. Safford spent more than two decades working for the service before retiring in 2021.
LOOK: National Parks Service shares a map showing the Dragon Bravo fire's expansion
Governor Katie Hobbs says she's "saddened" by the widfire destruction, calls for federal investigation
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said she was “saddened” by the Dragon Bravo wildfire’s destruction of historic buildings — including the Grand Canyon Lodge — at Grand Canyon National Park.
“I am incredibly saddened by the destruction of the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, and my heart goes out to every person impacted by the Dragon Bravo Fire near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim,” she wrote on X. “Thank you to every firefighter and first responder taking action to combat the flames.”
She then called into question the initial response by federal authorities after lightning ignited Dragon Bravo fire on July 4:
“An incident of this magnitude demands intense oversight and scrutiny into the federal government’s emergency response. They must first take aggressive action to end the wildfire and prevent further damage. But Arizonans deserve answers for how this fire was allowed to decimate the Grand Canyon National Park.”
“While the flame was started with a lightning strike, the federal government chose to manage that fire as a controlled burn during the driest, hottest part of the Arizona summer. I am calling on the federal government for a comprehensive and independent investigation into the management of the Fire and a report detailing the decisions that led to this devastating outcome.”
