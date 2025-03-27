Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Andrew Tate’s girlfriends told police that the “misogynist influencer” choked her until she was nearly unconscious inside the Beverley Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, reports TMZ.

Bri Stern said that the assault took place on March 11, less than two weeks after Tate and his brother Tristan arrived in the U.S. after having their passports returned to them by Romanian authorities, according to the report.

Stern said that she and Tate were having sex when he became more and more aggressive to the point where she told him to stop. Eventually, she says she began to feel as though she was going to fall unconscious. The incident ended when Tate was finished having sex, Stern alleges.

As Tate slept, Stern said that she went to the bathroom and documented her injuries. TMZ posted photos of Stern with bruises on her face.

Sources close to Stern say that she planned to wait until Tate left the US before going to the police. This week, Tate, along with his brother, Tristan, arrived in Romania, the country where they were being held on a slew of charges.

Medical documents obtained by TMZ in relation to this incident say that Stern was diagnosed as having suffered a concussion after her encounter with Tate.

In text messages published by the outlet, Tate tells Stern that he wants to beat her and also impregnate her.

According to the report, Tate met Stern in Romania, where she went for a modeling gig. She maintains that the recent choking incident was the first instance of physical violence in their relationship but she admitted that he was verbally abusive.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arrived back in Romania Saturday to fulfill their legal obligations regarding an ongoing criminal investigation ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On Monday, the Tate brothers checked in at a police station near Romania’s capital on Monday, complying with judicial control requirements in the case in which they are charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women .

Outside the police station in Voluntari, Tate told reporters, “I’m a free person who has not been convicted of anything,” and said he will “comply with all judicial authorities everywhere around the world because I’m completely innocent.”

The Tates, who are dual U.S. and British citizens, were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. They deny all of the allegations against them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.