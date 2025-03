Andrew Tate checks in at police station after return to Romania

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Self-styled “misogynist influencer” Andrew Tate has checked in at a police station following his return to Romania.

Tate and his brother Tristan flew to the US on a private jet last month after a travel ban imposed on them during a human trafficking investigation was lifted. The pair arrived back in Bucharest early on Saturday.

A lawyer acting on behalf of the brothers previously said the Tates were due to check in with a surveillance officer on Monday. Lawyer Eugen Vidineac had said the brothers remain “dedicated to clearing their names and reputation”.

Tate posted on X to say there were “100 cameras” when he arrived at the police station.

In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

open image in gallery Andrew Tate gestures while speaking to media ( AP )

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women.

Those allegations, which the two brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012 to 2015.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the brothers last month, before they were allowed to fly to Florida.

Upon his arrival back in Romania, Tate told reporters: “It is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty in a democracy – we have never been convicted of any crime anywhere on the planet, ever.

“We have our passports back, and just like… anyone who decides to take a trip, we’re allowed to take a trip.”

He added: “If a court needs to speak to us, we’ll be there because we are innocent.

“We’ve come here to prove our innocence because we deserve our day in court.”