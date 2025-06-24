Amazon driver’s racist tirade caught on camera after he’s locked into apartment complex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Amazon driver in Los Angeles had a racist meltdown after he was locked behind a parking lot gate during his deliveries.

The incident was captured on video. According to property manager Joel Estrada, an Amazon delivery worker followed another driver through a parking gate and into an apartment complex parking lot to drop off a delivery.

On his way out, the gate refused to unlock, leaving him locked inside the parking lot, FOX LA reports.

According to Estrada and surveillance video from the incident, the driver appears to direct his frustration towards a Black tenant who he mistakenly assumed was the property manager.

In the video, the man can be heard hurling racist insults and threats at the Black resident, at one point warning them “I swear to God, you better watch your f****** back.”

An Amazon delivery driver in Los Angeles who allegedly directed a racist rant at a Black resident after his vehicle was locked inside a parking lot by a security gate said to ‘watch your f****** back’ ( FOX LA )

A security camera captured his tirade as he stormed around the locked gate.

“You locking people in the gate. I ought to sue you. That's kidnapping,” the driver said. "”ou can not keep people hostage. I’m find you.”

After learning about the incident, Estrada said he sent video of the event to Amazon and requested a response from the company about the driver. He says he never heard back.

“Amazon simply does not have an avenue where things like this can be reported in good faith by community residents. They just don't have an avenue to do so,” Estrada told FOX LA. “Anytime their drivers are sending racist threats of violence against tenants, it’s unacceptable. And the fact they have ignored meeting requests, they need to come forward and at least meet with us to hear our concerns.”

Amazon provided the following statement in response to a media request concerning the video: “The behavior exhibited in this video is unacceptable. Our team is investigating what occurred and will take appropriate action.”