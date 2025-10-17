Over 76,000 dressers sold on Amazon recalled for tip-over risk
Customers who own the recalled WLIVE Fabric 12-drawer dressers must provide a photo showing proof of disposal to receive a refund
WLIVE Fabric recalled about 76,500 dressers sold on Amazon on Tuesday, warning that the furniture poses serious risk of injury or death if it tips over when not properly anchored to a wall.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the 12-drawer fabric dressers can become unstable and fall over or trap a child if left unsecured.
The agency said the units fail to meet the mandatory safety standards for clothing storage furniture required under the STURDY Act, which is designed to prevent deadly tip-over accidents in homes.
The recalled dressers were sold on Amazon between September 2023 and August 2025 for about $83. They were available in several colors, including charcoal black, charcoal black wood grain, black rustic brown, dark grey, light grey, rustic brown wood grain print, and white.
Each unit has a metal frame, wooden top, and 12 collapsible fabric drawers, measuring roughly 39 inches wide, 12 inches deep, and 48 inches tall. “ASNG092” is printed on the product packaging.
Owners of these units are urged to stop using the dresser immediately if it is not anchored to a wall. The CPSC advises owners to move the units to areas inaccessible to children and contact WLIVE for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product and obtain a full refund.
To receive a refund, customers must submit a photo showing proof of disposal.
WLIVE has received one report of a dresser tipping over, but no injuries have been reported. The units were manufactured in China by Jiangsu Pengcheng Weiye Furniture Co., Ltd., and imported by WLIVE.
Customers seeking additional information or refunds can contact WLIVE at 833-367-7572 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, or email wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com.
