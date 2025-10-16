Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

IKEA warns of price hikes but certain type of furniture is spared

  • IKEA has warned of price increases for US customers due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
  • The Swedish furniture giant relies heavily on imports into North America and said it cannot absorb all increased costs despite efforts to cut operational expenses.
  • Specific products, such as the Uppland sofa and an oak bedroom set, have already seen price hikes.
  • Its kitchen cabinet range is sourced in the US, shielding it from expected increases.
  • Other major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Home Depot, have also cautioned about price increases in response to the tariffs, with Goldman Sachs predicting US consumers will bear 55% of the costs.
