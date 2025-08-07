Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge blocks Alligator Alcatraz’s construction plans because it didn’t complete an environmental review first

The state must stop installing any more lighting, paving, fencing or other fixtures for 14 days

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 07 August 2025 16:51 EDT
Comments

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center because the state did not complete an environmental review first.

The state must stop installing any more lighting, paving, fencing or other fixtures for 14 days, Judge Kathleen M. Williams ruled Thursday.

In the meantime, a hearing in a case brought by environmentalists against the center’s construction for fear it will cause serious harm to surrounding wetlands and endangered species will be held.

This is a developing story...

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention center because the state did not complete an environmental review first (Getty Images)

