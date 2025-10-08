Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Alabama woman was found dead and dismembered by her dogs after authorities say her body had been lying there for weeks.

The remains of Rita Thomas were found at her home in Remlap, a small town about 25 miles north of Birmingham, after a welfare check was called for her around 4 p.m. Saturday, AL.com reported. Blount County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the home after neighbors became worried because they hadn’t seen Thomas, who was in her late 60s, in weeks, and her mailbox was full.

Investigators believe Thomas had a medical incident on a staircase just outside her home and likely died of natural causes, WBRC reported. No foul play is expected at this time.

Thomas had two dogs and one cat as pets, and the two dogs were outside the home with her at the time of her death. Authorities believe she died seven or eight weeks before her body was found.

Authorities say an Alabama woman whose remains were found eaten by her pets had likely died seven or eight weeks earlier. ( Getty Images )

After she died, Thomas’s remains were eaten by her pets and other wild animals in the yard. Some of her bones were found scattered around the property. Investigators do not believe her death was an animal attack.

Dogs and other domesticated animals return to their carnivorous instincts when suffering from starvation and extreme thirst.

While the yard was not fenced in, the dogs were on wireless perimeter collars that prevented them from searching for food in other areas, leaving their owner’s decaying body as their only food source.

Authorities believe wild animals also consumed Thomas’s body.

The dogs consuming human remains created a biohazard that most animal shelters would be unable to accommodate. The two dogs were euthanized due to the biohazard.

Thomas’s cat, who had been inside the home where there was food, was still malnourished and unhealthy. The cat was also euthanized, authorities said.

The Blount County Coroner’s Office and deputies are investigating.