Overbooking at Alabama hotel leaves hundreds of Our Little Miss Pageant contestants without a place to stay
One parent said she knew of contestants still without hotel rooms at 7 p.m. Thursday
Hundreds of Our Little Miss Pageant contestants and their families had their sparkle temporarily dimmed this week after an overbooking mix-up at the Renaissance Hotel Montgomery left them without rooms.
Daylene Collette, a mother of a pageant participant, said, while she was able to finally get a room at the venue, plenty of other contestants were still displaced at short notice.
“I was one of the first of those displaced that were able to get a room. From what I heard, there were still contestants without rooms at 7 p.m. last night,” Collette told The Independent.
Collette raised safety concerns for others navigating the temporary housing solution offered by the hotel. The alternative hotel, Home2Suites, is about a 10-minute walk from the Renaissance, where the 2026 World Universal Beauty & Universal Prince Competition was supposed to be contained. The competition runs from January 15 to 19.
Many families flew into Montgomery for the pageant, making the unexpected walk between hotels a major challenge.
“Moms of 2-year-old contestants shouldn’t have to walk three blocks loaded with items necessary to be prepared for competition,” she said.
The all-ages, all-genders competition has divisions for toddlers to adults, with events like formal wear, talent showcases and interview rounds.
Pageant owner Terri Fowler told WSFA Thursday that the hotel staff alerted her on Monday that about 70 rooms were unavailable after the Renaissance accepted more reservations than it could accommodate, with most guests expected to arrive on Wednesday.
David Brown, Vice President of Sales & Revenue Management at PCH Resorts & Hotels, confirmed the overbooking and said staff worked to relocate affected guests to the nearby Home2Suites for one night.
“The next day, everyone was brought back to the Renaissance to check in, and all guests will remain under the same roof for the rest of the pageant,” Brown told The Independent.
The Independent contacted Our Little Miss Pageant for an update Friday.
Founded by professional basketball player and model Marge Hannaman in 1962, Our Little Miss is a long-running pageant system that brings together girls, boys, and women of all ages to showcase their confidence, talent, and poise. The organization focuses on personal growth, family involvement, and camaraderie, while also offering scholarships.
Notable alumni include actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, Lacey Chabert, Madlyn Sweeten and Brec Bassinger, according to the organization’s website.
