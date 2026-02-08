Air Force bans airmen from using smart glasses due to ‘operational security’ issues
Other branches of the military have experimented with deploying smart glasses
The Air Force has banned personnel from wearing smart glasses under updated regulations announced last month, as devices like Meta’s AI-powered sunglasses become increasingly popular.
“It is unauthorized to wear mirrored lenses or smart glasses with photo, video or artificial intelligence capabilities while in uniform,” the regulations read.
The Air Force told the military news site Task and Purpose, which reported on the change, that the new regulations around smart glasses were a nod to “operational security” concerns.
Those inside the service branch have warned that wearing internet-connected smart glasses during sensitive military operations could be a threat.
“We already ban most personal electronic devices from secure areas, however, as technology progresses, so should our security policies,” Dana Thayer, 104th Fighter Wing Information Protection Chief, wrote in an article this month.
“In short, while Meta AI glasses may be suitable for civilian use, their recording capabilities, cloud dependence, and potential for unintended data exposure make them inappropriate for military installations,” he added. “Protecting mission integrity and national security requires clear boundaries—and wearable AI devices cross them.”
Other service branches have less direct policies on smart glasses, according to Task and Purpose.
The Navy prohibits Bluetooth headsets and other hands-free devices in uniform without special authorization, while the Marines and the Army leave such decisions to lower-level commanders.
The military has experimented with using Meta glasses for infantry vehicle repairs and ordnance training.
The glasses have appeared in other government security contexts.
Homeland Security agents have been documented across the country wearing the smart glasses, in some cases recording members of the public, even though DHS does not have a formal contract with the tech giant for the glasses, and DHS policy bars the use of personal recording devices.
Civil liberties advocates have raised alarms about the phenomenon.
The Trump administration has pushed to reshape the military's visual appearance in other ways.
During a September speech to gathered military leaders, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth railed against “fat troops” and generals, and said he was instituting requirements that officers must pass yearly physical tests.
He also said the military would no longer allow “beards, long hair, [and] superficial individual expression” because “we don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks