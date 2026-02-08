Air Force bans airmen from using smart glasses due to ‘operational security’ issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Air Force has banned personnel from wearing smart glasses under updated regulations announced last month, as devices like Meta’s AI-powered sunglasses become increasingly popular.

“It is unauthorized to wear mirrored lenses or smart glasses with photo, video or artificial intelligence capabilities while in uniform,” the regulations read.

The Air Force told the military news site Task and Purpose, which reported on the change, that the new regulations around smart glasses were a nod to “operational security” concerns.

Those inside the service branch have warned that wearing internet-connected smart glasses during sensitive military operations could be a threat.

“We already ban most personal electronic devices from secure areas, however, as technology progresses, so should our security policies,” Dana Thayer, 104th Fighter Wing Information Protection Chief, wrote in an article this month.

“In short, while Meta AI glasses may be suitable for civilian use, their recording capabilities, cloud dependence, and potential for unintended data exposure make them inappropriate for military installations,” he added. “Protecting mission integrity and national security requires clear boundaries—and wearable AI devices cross them.”

open image in gallery The Air Force has banned troops from wearing smart glasses, citing operational security concerns ( AFP via Getty Images )

Other service branches have less direct policies on smart glasses, according to Task and Purpose.

The Navy prohibits Bluetooth headsets and other hands-free devices in uniform without special authorization, while the Marines and the Army leave such decisions to lower-level commanders.

The military has experimented with using Meta glasses for infantry vehicle repairs and ordnance training.

The glasses have appeared in other government security contexts.

open image in gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed to remake the appearance of the military, railing against ‘fat’ generals and troops with beards ( Getty )

Homeland Security agents have been documented across the country wearing the smart glasses, in some cases recording members of the public, even though DHS does not have a formal contract with the tech giant for the glasses, and DHS policy bars the use of personal recording devices.

Civil liberties advocates have raised alarms about the phenomenon.

The Trump administration has pushed to reshape the military's visual appearance in other ways.

During a September speech to gathered military leaders, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth railed against “fat troops” and generals, and said he was instituting requirements that officers must pass yearly physical tests.

He also said the military would no longer allow “beards, long hair, [and] superficial individual expression” because “we don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans.”