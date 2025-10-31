Ten killed in Tanzania as protesters and police clash over disputed election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United Nations human rights office has reported that at least ten people have been killed by security forces during protests in Tanzania following this week's general election.

UN human rights spokesperson Seif Magango confirmed the fatalities to reporters in Geneva, stating: "We are alarmed by the deaths and injuries that have occurred in the ongoing election-related protests in Tanzania. Reports we have received indicate that at least 10 people were killed," citing "credible sources" in the country.

Tanzania's government have downplayed the unrest on, calling the demonstrations "isolated incidents" and asserting its efforts to swiftly restore order on Friday.

The protests, which began on Wednesday, were reportedly fuelled by anger over the exclusion of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's two primary challengers from the electoral race, alongside allegations of widespread repression.

open image in gallery People protest in the streets of Arusha, Tanzania, on election day. ( AP )

Hundreds of demonstrators faced off with police in Tanzania's commercial capital on Friday, leading to the deployment of the military.

Police have imposed an overnight curfew in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam over the past two nights after government offices and other buildings were set ablaze, and internet access has been disrupted since Wednesday.

There have been no confirmed casualty counts, but a diplomatic source said there were credible reports of dozens of deaths.

The government issued its first comments directly addressing the unrest in the form of a message from the foreign affairs ministry to foreign diplomatic missions broadcast on the state television channel on Friday.

open image in gallery People protest in the streets of Arusha, Tanzania, on election day. ( AP )

The ministry informed them that, "owing to isolated incidents of breaching to law and order, the Government has heightened security and taken several other precautionary measures", it said.

"...the security measures in place are temporary but necessary and normalcy will return shortly."

Election results show Hassan with commanding majorities

The military and police patrolled the streets and heavily restricted movement on Friday. The government extended a work-from-home order to civil servants and said anyone else without an urgent reason to go out should also work from home.

The unrest presents a test for Hassan, who won praise after taking office in 2021 for easing repression that marked her predecessor John Magufuli's tenure but has more recently been assailed by critics for a series of arrests and alleged abductions of opponents.

Hassan has denied allegations of widespread rights abuses. She said last year she had ordered an investigation into reports of abductions, but no official findings have been released.

open image in gallery Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan casts her vote during the general elections at Chamwino polling station in Dodoma, Tanzania. ( AP )

The electoral commission began announcing provisional election results on Thursday, which showed Hassan winning commanding majorities in various constituencies.

Hussein Mwinyi, the president of the semi-autonomous Zanzibar archipelago who is from the ruling CCM party, was re-elected with over 78% of the vote, the commission said.

Military says it has ‘controlled the situation’

Speaking on the state broadcaster late on Thursday, army head Jacob Mkunda said the military and other security agencies had "controlled the situation".

Tanzania's main opposition party CHADEMA had called for demonstrations during the election. The party was disqualified in April after it refused to sign a code of conduct, and its leader Tundu Lissu was charged with treason.

open image in gallery Residents hold rubber bullets and used teargas canisters at the Namanga One-Post Border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania. ( REUTERS )

The election commission also disqualified the presidential candidate for the opposition party ACT-Wazalendo, leaving only minor parties to take on Hassan.

In a statement on Thursday, leading members of the European Parliament called the elections a "fraud", saying they "unfolded in an atmosphere of repression, intimidation, and fear".

Additional reporting by AP.