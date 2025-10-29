Election victory expected for Tanzanian president despite protests
- Tanzanians cast their votes in an election widely anticipated to result in President Samia Suluhu Hassan's victory.
- This expectation stemmed from the disqualification of candidates from the two primary opposition parties, CHADEMA and ACT-Wazalendo.
- Small groups of protesters were dispersed by police in Dar es Salaam, while internet connectivity across Tanzania experienced nationwide disruption.
- Opposition figures, including CHADEMA's foreign affairs secretary, described the election as a 'coronation' due to the lack of significant opposition.
- The government maintained the election's fairness and denied allegations of human rights abuses, despite recent accusations regarding the abduction of critics.