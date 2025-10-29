Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Election victory expected for Tanzanian president despite protests

Children walk past a billboard for Tanzanian presidential candidate Samia Suluhu Hassan
Children walk past a billboard for Tanzanian presidential candidate Samia Suluhu Hassan (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Tanzanians cast their votes in an election widely anticipated to result in President Samia Suluhu Hassan's victory.
  • This expectation stemmed from the disqualification of candidates from the two primary opposition parties, CHADEMA and ACT-Wazalendo.
  • Small groups of protesters were dispersed by police in Dar es Salaam, while internet connectivity across Tanzania experienced nationwide disruption.
  • Opposition figures, including CHADEMA's foreign affairs secretary, described the election as a 'coronation' due to the lack of significant opposition.
  • The government maintained the election's fairness and denied allegations of human rights abuses, despite recent accusations regarding the abduction of critics.
