Nine killed as devastating tropical cyclone hits island nation
The cyclone led to nine deaths, as confirmed by authorities on Wednesday
Tropical cyclone Gezani has claimed the lives of nine people after making landfall on Madagascar's eastern coastline, leaving a trail of devastation in the island nation's second-largest city.
Authorities confirmed the fatalities on Wednesday amid widespread damage from wind and rain.
Madagascar's disaster management office reported 19 injuries and the evacuation of nearly 1,500 residents from the Toamasina district. Gezani unleashed its fury on coastal areas before pushing inland.
Toamasina residents recounted scenes of chaos. Harimanga Ranaivo described the terrifying experience: "I have never experienced winds this violent... the doors and windows are made of metal, but they are being violently shaken."
This marks the second cyclone to hit Madagascar this year. Just ten days prior, Tropical Cyclone Fytia resulted in 14 deaths and displaced over 31,000 people, according to the UN's humanitarian office.
At its peak, Gezani generated sustained winds of approximately 185 km per hour, with gusts reaching nearly 270 km per hour.
This immense force tore metal sheeting from rooftops, uprooted mature trees, caused homes to collapse, walls to crumble, and snapped power lines, plunging neighbourhoods into darkness.
Officials had closed schools and prepared emergency shelters ahead of the cyclone's arrival. The National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management had also warned of rising sea levels already flooding Toamasina's streets.
By Wednesday morning, Madagascar's meteorological service confirmed Gezani had weakened to a moderate tropical storm, moving westward inland about 100 km north of the capital, Antananarivo.
It is expected to cross the central highlands before moving into the Mozambique Channel by Wednesday evening or night.
Mozambique was also affected by heavy rain last month, with severe flooding damaging homes in the country as well as in South Africa and Zimbabwe.
The flooding across southern Africa also led to South Africa’s Kruger National Park being evacuated.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks