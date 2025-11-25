Independent petition urges Starmer to protect HIV/Aids funding – and save lives

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent has launched a petition calling for the UK government to protect funding for HIV/Aids programmes around the world amid unprecedented cuts that have already cost lives.

The world was on track to ending the Aids pandemic by 2030, according to the United Nations.

But with the US, the UK and other countries slashing funding to response programmes around the world – and with further cuts on the horizon – we risk returning to the terrifying days at the height of the crisis.

According to our estimates, hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions, will die, infections will soar, and the number of HIV-resistant strains will double. This is already playing out on the ground.

The Independent travelled to Uganda, Zimbabwe and Senegal as part of an eight-month investigative and documentary film project.

We met HIV patients who are dying after losing access to medication, mothers unable to prevent transmission to their unborn babies, and medics forced to work for free with shrinking supplies. Three of the people we interviewed in March have since died because they lost access to their medication – a fourth is gravely ill.

Father-of-four James, 50, fears he could die after failing to secure his HIV medication for nearly two months in Uganda ( Bel Trew/The Independent )

The Independent is deeply worried that Sir Keir Starmer has decided to continue to cut international aid funding. The UK government has already announced it will reduce its contribution to the Global Fund by £150 million.

More decisions on funding to support vital work on HIV care around the world are still to come.

To quote Grace, a volunteer healthworker in Uganda whose patients are dying every week and who has signed the petition: We cannot allow this to happen, and we need your support to help stop it.

We must protect funding for HIV care.