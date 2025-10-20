Stark plea for UK not to cut aid funding to fight biggest killer infections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper is being urged to maintain the UK’s contribution to the global fight against HIV, TB and malaria, with expected cuts potentially costing hundreds of thousands of lives.

Anti-poverty charity, the ONE Campaign, put out the plea ahead of a summit to raise £13.5 billion for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria - the world’s largest funder of treatments for these diseases.

The charity cited figures suggesting the British public overwhelmingly supports the government investing in the fight against the biggest killer infectious diseases.

Polling by More in Common commissioned by the ONE Campaign found two-thirds of Brits, when told about the work of the Global Fund, said the UK should increase or maintain its support for the fund.

The Global Fund pays for a quarter of all international HIV treatment and prevention programmes, more than half of malaria programmes and three-quarters of TB programmes. It is estimated to have saved 70 million lives in the past 20 years.

It is mostly funded by contributions from more than 80 governments, as well as by private industry and philanthropy. Currently, the UK is its third-largest donor, having pledged £1bn in 2022.

But, amid swingeing cuts to the overall spend on overseas aid, the UK is widely expected to reduce its contribution to the fund - despite co-hosting the fundraising event taking place in November on the fringes of the G20 summit.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is expected to announce the UK’s contribution to the Global Fund in the coming month (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said that the UK has not yet decided what its pledge to the Global Fund will be.

A £100 million cut from the UK’s contribution would mean 170,000 fewer lives saved over the next three years, based on the Global Fund’s own estimates of how many deaths its can prevent, the ONE Campaign said. A bigger cut than this is reportedly being discussed by government officials, though the FCDO does not recognise this.

When asked to consider a list of the country’s achievements in the 21st century, respondents to the More in Common poll ranked the UK’s role in fighting HIV, TB and malaria third, after the rollout of the Covid vaccine and the 2012 Olympic Games. Other achievements listed included the legalisation of same-sex marriage and the Lionesses’ 2022 Euros win.

Executive director of the ONE Campaign, Adrian Lovett, said: “People see the UK’s role in tackling these terrible diseases as one of our most significant achievements of the 21st century. The message is clear: British people want their government to save lives, and protect us from the spread of diseases that do not stop at national borders.

“Working together in partnership, the world has seen dramatic progress which has made us all safer and more secure,” he added, pointing out that Germany had recently announced an £870m contribution to the Global Fund, which had exceeded expectations.

“With Germany stepping up, all eyes are now on Britain. The UK has an opportunity to make a bold statement of its commitment to ending these deadly diseases – or risk hundreds of thousands of lives”.