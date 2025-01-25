Three teenagers killed after car hits tree in Wakefield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three teenagers have died and a fourth man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car hit a tree near Wakefield in West Yorkshire.

The black Seat Ibiza was travelling on Bramley Lane, near the village of West Bretton, when it left the road and crashed at about 8.30pm on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 18-year-old driver and two 19-year-old passengers died, while two other men in the car were taken to hospital.

One is said to be in a critical condition and the other has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Residents have reported there was “a lot of activity” at about 9pm on Friday as emergency and police services went to the scene.

“I noticed there was some commotion with a police helicopter and sirens,” a local businessman said.

Speaking about the deaths of the three teenagers, he added: “That’s tragic. Awful.”

West Yorkshire Police senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of three lives and a fourth person suffering critical injuries.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved who we are working with to provide support.

“Our specialist collision investigators are establishing the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved or who may have dashcam or other video footage that will help our enquiries to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference 1810 of January 24.