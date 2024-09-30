Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Stormy weather brings further flooding and travel disruption to UK

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a low-pressure system centred on the heart of the UK had brought the strong winds and heavy rain.

Pa
Monday 30 September 2024 12:38
A person stands and watches as waves crash over the promenade in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A person stands and watches as waves crash over the promenade in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Heavy rain has continued across parts of the UK, bringing more flooding and travel disruption.

According to the Met Office, some counties in southern and central England have had more than 250% of their average September rainfall.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a low-pressure system centred on the heart of the UK had brought the strong winds and heavy rain.

Heavy rain will be replaced by dry spells across much of the UK in a brief respite before a wet weekend, the Met Office said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in