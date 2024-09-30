In Pictures: Stormy weather brings further flooding and travel disruption to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Heavy rain has continued across parts of the UK, bringing more flooding and travel disruption.

According to the Met Office, some counties in southern and central England have had more than 250% of their average September rainfall.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a low-pressure system centred on the heart of the UK had brought the strong winds and heavy rain.

Heavy rain will be replaced by dry spells across much of the UK in a brief respite before a wet weekend, the Met Office said.