Talk of ‘negotiations’ does not change Ukraine approach – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Foreign Office minister has denied the UK changed its approach to Ukraine when the Prime Minister mentioned “negotiations” to secure peace in eastern Europe.

Catherine West pledged the UK would support Kyiv in pursuit of “a just peace on its own terms”.

Conservative shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel had asked her whether Sir Keir Starmer’s comments represented “a departure from the current approach” towards the conflict.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in the City of London on Monday, the Prime Minister vowed to “continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support their self-defence for as long as it takes, to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence, and right to choose their own future”.

Dame Priti told the Commons on Tuesday: “Following the Prime Minister’s comments yesterday, we need some clarity from the Government on its approach to Ukraine, because at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet, the Prime Minister (Sir Keir) said that it was important ‘to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiation, so that they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms’.

“Now we can all agree that Ukrainians must be able to determine their own future. I’m sure the minister recognises that the language used by the Prime Minister last evening at the Mayor’s Banquet about negotiations is new.”

The Conservative frontbencher later said: “We all agree that putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to counter Russia’s illegal invasion is right, and we are all proud in this House and across this Government and the last government of the way in which we have led on that support for Ukraine and its people.

“But if the Government is now framing this through the lens of negotiation, does the minister believe that this would represent a departure from the current approach?”

Ms West replied: “Could I reassure (Dame Priti) that there is no change in the UK position? We have always said we will support Ukraine to achieve a just peace on its own terms.

“The PM has been clear, including in his speech last night, that we must continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support self defence for as long as it takes, because it’s for Ukraine to determine its position in any future discussions.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot be trusted. Russia has violated multiple previous agreements. The clearest path to peace is for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine tomorrow and respect Ukrainian borders.”

We have always said we will support Ukraine to achieve a just peace on its own terms Foreign Office minister Catherine West

On whether Ukraine could join the Nato alliance, Dame Priti had asked: “It is important for Nato to speak with one voice on these matters and this unity is absolutely crucial. So can the minister update the House on the Government’s current position in relation to Ukraine acceding to Nato?”

Ms West replied: “Ukraine’s place is in Nato and allies agreed in Washington on July 10 that Ukraine’s on an irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership, and the UK fully supports this goal.”

The minister earlier told MPs that sanctions had deprived Russia of more than 400 billion dollars (£316 billion) since February 2022 and added: “Putin’s problems are growing – 700,000 casualties to date, voluntary recruitment down 40%, and an unsustainable war economy.

“Russia has been forced to rely upon Iran for missiles and the DPRK (North Korea) for foot soldiers.

“Our support to Ukraine is of core UK national interest. A Russian victory would diminish the West’s global standing, create a zone of instability on our eastern flank and embolden Putin and other autocrats.

“This could require Cold War levels of defence spending.”

The Prime Minister was “making the point that all wars end in some form of negotiation” in his speech, his official spokesman meanwhile told reporters.

The spokesman added: “Ultimately, it will be up to Ukraine to determine how this war should end, and we will put them in the best possible position to achieve a just peace on their own terms.”