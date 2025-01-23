EU could consider UK joining pan-Europe customs deal, says Sefcovic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union could consider the UK joining a continent-wide trade agreement, as Sir Keir Starmer’s Government seeks a reset with the bloc, an EU trade chief has indicated.

Maros Sefcovic, who led post-Brexit negotiations for the EU, told the BBC the UK joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM) is “something we could consider”.

The PEM allows for tariff-free trade of goods across Europe, as well as some North African and Levantine nations.

Some business groups have backed the UK joining PEM as it would help to maintain complex supply chains, but the previous Conservative Government chose not to pursue it as part of a post-Brexit trade agreement.

Speaking to the BBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Sefcovic said the idea had not yet been “precisely formulated” and that the “ball is in the UK’s court”.

The UK Government has begun consulting with businesses on the benefits of the PEM plan and how it could help cut red tape and improve trade, the BBC said.

Mr Sefcovic also told the broadcaster he would like to see the possibility of a full-scale veterinary agreement between the EU and UK reviewed.

If UK food and farm products were given single market treatment, he said it would mean “we would have to have the same rules and we have to upgrade them at the same time, we call it dynamic alignment”.

The lack of a veterinary agreement after Brexit has been a major sticking point for UK food businesses hoping to export to Britain’s nearest neighbours.