Amber warning for wind issued as Storm Eowyn forecast to bring 90mph gusts

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind for parts of Scotland as Storm Eowyn sweeps in.

The first named storm of 2025, Eowyn is forecast to bring strong winds across most of the country, including up to 90mph in some areas.

The amber warning covers the south of Scotland and most of the central belt from 6am on Friday until 9pm.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for the whole of Scotland throughout Friday, and a yellow warning for snow runs from 3am until noon.

The conditions are likely to cause disruption to road, rail, air and ferry travel, potentially leading to longer journey times, bridge restrictions and the cancellation of services.

Strong winds could also lead to fallen trees, damage to buildings and power cuts.

The Transport Scotland resilience room and the multi-agency response team will be in place to monitor conditions, while Traffic Scotland will provide updates on social media, its website and on radio broadcasts.

The Scottish Government resilience room will also be active during the period of the amber warning, and officials said they will monitor the situation and work with frontline agencies to mitigate the impact of the severe weather.

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Storm Eowyn is set to be the fourth named storm to impact Scotland this winter, bringing another period of disruption to the transport network.

“The Met Office warnings show high winds will impact all of the country, so it’s vital people plan ahead if they have to travel, particularly in the areas in south and central Scotland covered by the amber warning.

“The conditions will bring challenges for drivers, so you should check the Traffic Scotland website before setting off – it offers the latest information on the trunk road network and also has details of ‘wind based’ closures for the bridges. The Traffic Scotland X page is also updated regularly.

“The high winds are likely to impact other modes of transport, so if you are planning to travel by train, ferry or air, please check with your operator to see if your service has been affected.”

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “The amber warning for high winds means that there is a strong likelihood of disruption on the road network and as such, motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible.

“Make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy, with tyre pressure and tread meeting legal requirements. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in the event you need to call for assistance, and if it is likely you may be within your vehicle for long periods of time, take additional clothing and water with you.

“Please do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes. These are in place for your safety and the safety of other road users, and listen out for media broadcasts about the weather and how it may be impacting travel.

“Further information of the weather and road closures can be found by visiting the Met Office, Ready Scotland and Traffic Scotland websites and social media accounts.”